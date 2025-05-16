Jewish Labour candidate triumphs in Barnet by-election
Ezra Cohen has been elected councillor for the Whetstone ward
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A Jewish Labour candidate has triumphed in a by-election held this week in Barnet’s Whetstone ward.
Ezra Cohen, who grew up in the borough, secured 33.6 % of the vote in what had been considered a marginal ward to top Thursday’s poll ahead of candidates from the Tory and Reform UK parties.The by-election was held following the sudden resignation of previous councillor Liron Vellemen in April.
Cohen, a member of the Jewish Labour Movement, had fought his campaign telling voters:”Through volunteering at a nursing home, foodbank and synagogues in Barnet, I have spent my life trying to improve things for our borough – which is why I’m standing to be your Labour Councillor for Whetstone.”
The result means the political composition of the council is now 40 Labour, 20 Conservative and 3 members who are not part of a council political group.
The turnout for the by-election was 34.3%. Labour sources told Jewish News they were pleased with the result, and the responses on the doorstep from Jewish voters in the ward.
While Cohen secured 965 votes, Tory rival Tom Smith got 818 in second place. But it was significant that Reform UK, standing in the ward for the first time secured 592 votes for candidate Adrian Kitching.
Cohen now joins Cllr Ella Rose-Jacobs in the Whetstone ward.
She posted on X:”I’m beyond proud that my residents in Whetstone recognise the value of Barnet Labour councillors.
“Mazel Tov to Extra Cohen – welcome to team Whetstone.”
Local Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson also declared the result to be “fantastic news.”
Ahead of the general election Keir Starmer had visted Whetstone to speak with voters.
