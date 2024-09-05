Jewish Labour veteran Baroness Hodge is introduced to the House of Lords

Jewish Labour Movement parliamentary chair Margaret Hodge has been introduced into the House of Lords having been made a Baroness in recognition of her outstanding contributions and commitment to public service.

Hodge stood down as the MP for Barking at the last election, and the Jewish Labour Movement said her introudction to the Lords is “richly deserved, not least for her role in tackling antisemitism. ”

“Thrilled to see her continue contributing to public life,” the group added.

Meanwhile in the Commons Hendon MP David Pinto-Duschinsky has recalled how his father was smuggled out of the Munkács ghetto to escape the Holocaust in his maiden sppech in parliament.

Pinto-Duschinsky recalled:“My infant father was herded, along with the rest of the Jewish population of the town and surrounding countryside, into the crowded, squalid ghetto, with thousands jammed into barely more than a handful of city blocks.

“But on 5 May 1944, a Christian woman pretending to be his mother spirited him out, just days before over 28,000 people – including, unfortunately, many members of my own family – were put on trains to Auschwitz, never to return. Small margins, Madam Chair; small margins and the kindness of strangers.”

He added: “As a child refugee, my father landed in London and was given great opportunities by this great country. His story inspires me every day and reminds me of the importance of compassion, courage and the bonds that connect us all.”

Pinto-Duschinsky, who was elected with the smallest parliamentary majority of just 15 votes in the July election said of the narrow win: “It reminds me every day who sent me here, who I serve in this place, how grateful I am to the people who voted for me and how life turns on the very smallest of margins.”

The MP is currently seeking to be elected as he chair of the House of Commons Work and Pensions Select Committee despite his short time in parlliament.