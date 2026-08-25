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Jewish leaders from 10 countries gather for Sephardic rabbinic conference

International gathering of rabbis, scholars, and communal leaders from Syrian, Persian, Turkish, Moroccan, Iraqi and Spanish & Portuguese traditions

By Michelle Rosenberg August 25, 2026, 3:41 pm Edit
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Sephardic Rabbinic Conference, NYC, August 17-18 2026
Sephardic Rabbinic Conference, NYC, August 17-18 2026

New York hosted more than 100 rabbis, scholars, lay and emerging leaders from 10 countries for the annual Sephardic Rabbinic Conference.

The two-day programme addressed issues including religious decision-making, education, and pastoral care to mental health, technology, public leadership, advocacy, interfaith relations, and strengthening ties between Jewish communities and Israel at a time of growing polarisation.

Speakers and participants included Rabbi Dr. Marc D. Angel, a leading voice of the Spanish and Portuguese Sephardic tradition, renowned Israeli rabbi, author, and educator Rabbi Haim Sabato, spiritual leader of the Yemenite Jewish community Rabbi Dr. Ratson Arussi; Rabbi Harold Sutton, a leading rabbinic figure in the Syrian Jewish community; Yeshiva University’s Rabbi Dr. J.J. Schacter; Rabbi Gad Bouskila, prominent leader of the Moroccan Jewish community, Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Ofir Akunis, Consul General of Israel in New York.

Sephardic Rabbinic Conference, NYC, August 17-18 2026

 

Sephardic Rabbinic Conference, NYC, August 17-18 2026

They were joined by dozens of additional prominent rabbis and communal representatives from Sephardic communities across North America, Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East, and beyond, including Syrian, Persian, Greek, Turkish, Moroccan, Iraqi, and Spanish & Portuguese traditions.

Joining them were Sephardic leaders from diverse communities across the U.S. and abroad—including Seattle, Atlanta, Florida, Indiana, London, Lisbon, Jerusalem, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City.

The event marked one of the first times that diverse Sephardic communities from around the world have united behind a major initiative.

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