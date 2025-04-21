Jewish leaders pay tribute to the Pope following his death, aged 88

Jewish leaders worldwide are paying tribute to Pope Francis following news of his death on Monday.

The 88-year-old had emerged from his convalescence on Easter Sunday to bless the thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Camerlengo Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement: “At 7.35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God.″

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Pope Francis had recently resumed some official duties during his recovery from pneumonia.

He made his first public appearance since his bout of double pneumonia on 6 April, when he appeared in St Peter’s Square in a wheelchair during a special Jubilee Mass for the sick following his discharge from hospital two weeks previously.

The King and Queen visited the pontiff at the Vatican on 9 April, the day Charles and Camilla celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered his condolences to Christians around the globe and in Israel”. He called Frances “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion,” and praises his dedication to the poor and to the cause of peace. He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect”.

He added: “I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages will soon be answered. May his memory continue to inspire acts of kindness, unity, and hope.”

The Pope saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding

Pinchas Goldschmidt, the Chief Rabbi and president of the Conference of European Rabbis, said he remembered the “untiring efforts of Pope Francis in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world”. He added: “I also recall with affection my many meetings with Pope Francis and remember the work of the Pope for the betterment of relations between the Catholic Church and the Jewish community, including the marking of the significant milestone of the 50th anniversary of Nostra Aetate.

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies, who also met the Pope in Rome, said: “It is with sadness that we learn of the passing of His Holiness The Pope this Easter Monday. May he rest in peace. The Board of Deputies sends its condolences to Catholics here in the UK and around the world.”

The European Jewish Congress added its own “profoundly sadness”. Vice-President Raya Kalenova hailed the Pope as “a steadfast advocate for interfaith dialogue and mutual respect between religions. His unwavering commitment to combating antisemitism and fostering a spirit of brotherhood between Christians and Jews will be remembered with gratitude and admiration”.