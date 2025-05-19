Herzog attends Pope’s inauguration in bid to reset strained Vatican-Israel ties
Jewish leaders to meet new pontiff amid tensions over Gaza war and hostage crisis
President Isaac Herzog attended the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday, signalling a potential thaw in relations between Israel and the Holy See following months of friction over the Gaza war.
Herzog, one of dozens of world leaders present at the ceremony in St Peter’s Square, briefly spoke with the new pope at the close of the event. According to his office, he used the opportunity to urge Leo to continue pressing for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and to support the renewal of interfaith dialogue. The president also invited the pontiff to visit Israel.
Relations between Jerusalem and the Vatican soured during the final months of Pope Francis’s tenure, with Israeli officials angered by his increasingly critical stance on the war, including comments suggesting Israeli actions could amount to genocide. Israel sent only its ambassador to Francis’s funeral last month.
Leo XIV – born Robert Francis Prevost, the first American pope – has made outreach to Jewish leaders a stated priority since his election on 8 May. In letters sent ahead of his inauguration, he pledged to “continue and strengthen” dialogue with the Jewish people in the spirit of Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council document that transformed Catholic – Jewish relations.
A 13-member Jewish delegation, including rabbis and communal representatives, will meet the pope formally on Monday. Rabbi Noam Marans of the American Jewish Committee, who received one of Leo’s personal letters, said the new pope was “giving this matter attention,” adding: “Everyone understood the relationship needed new oxygen.”
During his homily on Sunday, Leo referenced humanitarian crises in Gaza, Myanmar and Ukraine but did not mention the Israeli hostages by name. Herzog, who wore a yellow ribbon and a tag marked “590” – the number of days hostages have been held – reiterated that securing their release was a moral priority.
Other world leaders attending included US Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.