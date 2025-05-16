Jewish-led interfaith letter urges government rethink on immigration rhetoric

A Jewish refugee charity has spoken about how “our values of compassion and solidarity must drive our welcome for today’s newcomers” after organising an interfaith letter to the prime minister, signed by key religious authorities, requesting the government change the language it is using around migration.

The letter from the executive director of HIAS+CORE, published on Friday, urged Keir Starmer to “reconsider the language the government uses…following the rhetoric used to announce the Immigration White Paper earlier this week.” It was signed by Rabbis including Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, Senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism, Rabbi Anna Wolfson, Co-Chair of the Conference of Liberal Rabbis and Cantors, and rabbis Richard Jacobi, Jeremy Gordon and Robyn Ashworth-Steen.

In his speech announcing a new Immigration White Paper this week, the prime minister talked about the “chaos” of quadrupled net migration under the previous government, describing it as having caused “incalculable” damage to British society.

He said that “when you have an immigration system that seems almost designed to permit abuse, that encourages some businesses to bring in lower-paid workers rather than invest in our young people, or simply one that is sold by politicians to the British people on an entirely false premise, then you’re…actually contributing to the forces that are slowly pulling our country apart.”

The letter in response to the prime minister was also signed by a number of Church of England Bishops, as well as leaders from the Baptist, Methodist, Episcopalian and United Reform Church Christian denominations, and both Imam Qari Asim and Iftikhar Ali, co-chair of the Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society.

“When you refer to the ‘incalculable’ damage done by uncontrolled migration, you are in danger of harming migrant members of our communities and strengthening those who would divide us,” it said.

“We recognise that there is public concern around migration and what it means for our society, which of course must be addressed.

“But this must be done in a way which is principled, and lowers the temperature of the debate, respecting the dignity of all who make up our nation. People have come to the UK under the rules set by successive governments, paying whatever fees and surcharges, to work, contribute and pay taxes. Framing this as somehow unfair only feeds the politics of grievance and division.

“In our work as faith leaders, we see that real and lasting integration comes through building relationships. It is through sharing experiences that we come to recognise our common humanity. We urge the government to think more holistically and positively about fostering good integration; the recommendations of several government-commissioned reviews into integration remain on the shelf.”

Rabbi David Mason, Executive Director at HIAS+JCORE, said: “I’m honoured to join with so many senior faith leaders in urging a new approach to migration. It’s so important to stand alongside colleagues, from many different communities, toward our united goal of a UK where all are treated with dignity and respect.

“As British Jews, we know just how critical this is. It’s not just our refugee and migration history: our values of compassion and solidarity must drive our welcome for today’s newcomers. I hope that the Government can listen to our call, and commit to a new narrative and policy direction: one which unites rather than divides us, and brings us forward as a country – together.”