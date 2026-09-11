Jewish Legacy appoints new chair after eight years

Jewish Legacy has appointed a new chair as Anthony Broza steps down after eight years leading the organisation.

Melanie Diamond, who has served as a trustee for the past six years, will take over as the charity enters its next phase of encouraging people across the Jewish community to leave gifts to good causes in their Wills.

The change was approved by Jewish Legacy’s trustees on Wednesday 9 September.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Diamond said: “I am honoured to be taking on the role of Chair of Jewish Legacy and very grateful to Anthony for everything he has done for the organisation over the past eight years.

“Jewish Legacy has an important role to play in helping Jewish charities talk confidently and positively about legacy giving and in encouraging more people within our community to think about the difference they can make through leaving a charitable gift in their Will.

“I am looking forward to working with Gina, our trustees and all our charity partners as we build on Anthony’s work and take Jewish Legacy into its next chapter.”

Broza said he felt the time was right to hand over the role after eight years as chair.

“Mel knows the organisation, she knows the people involved and, most importantly, she has the full support of our trustees. I am delighted that she has agreed to take on the role,” he said.

“It has been a privilege to chair Jewish Legacy and to see the organisation develop over the past eight years.

“Leaving a gift to charity in a Will is an incredibly powerful way for people to support the organisations and causes they care about for generations to come, and I am enormously proud of the part Jewish Legacy continues to play in encouraging that culture of legacy giving across our community.”

Chief executive Gina Ross said Broza had given an “extraordinary amount of time, commitment and energy” to Jewish Legacy during his tenure.

She added: “I am really looking forward to working with Mel as our new Chair. She understands Jewish Legacy, our charity partners and what we are trying to achieve, and she brings huge enthusiasm to the role.”

Jewish Legacy works with charities across the UK Jewish community to promote gifts in Wills and support organisations with their legacy fundraising.

The leadership change comes ahead of its charity networking and legacy event in October and Jewish Legacy Awareness Month in November.