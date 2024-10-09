Jewish Museum London to curate 7 October collection

The Jewish Museum London is inviting the British public to share items, images, memorabilia, responses or written/recorded thoughts that reflect the impact the events of 7th October have had on their lives then, and now.

A year on from the Hamas terror atrocities, the Museum is documenting that day, together with the impact it has had on the British people over the past year.

The ambitious project is in recognition of the importance of documenting how British Jews and the wider community have been impacted and subsequently responded to the moment in history, throughout the UK.

The Museum will welcome both physical items and digital material, which can include images, placards, audio and film, amongst other objects.

Sally Angel, chief executive, Jewish Museum London, said: “Jewish Museum London is working closely with communities, organisations, and individuals across the UK to document how the events of October 7th, and its aftermath, are impacting Britain and British Jews. We want to provide a lasting record of people’s experiences in 2024 for future generations.

“The Museum’s existing collection already holds invaluable material on British Jewish life, and this new initiative will build on that foundation and will be a resource for understanding the diverse experiences and emotions felt at this time. Your photos, posters, films, audio, objects, and artefacts, will help to ensure that this period in our history is preserved and remembered for future generations.”