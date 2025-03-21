Jewish pensioner found dead in Bury, woman arrested on suspicion of murder

A 70-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 84-year-old Jewish man was found dead at his home in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have now confirmed the victim as David Berman. His body was discovered on Thursday, 13 March, at a property on Butterstile Lane. A post-mortem examination suggested his injuries were suspicious, leading GMP to launch a murder investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday night and is currently being questioned. Officers confirmed that Berman and the woman were known to each other but have not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

Detective Inspector Alex Wilkinson, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “As part of our investigation, we must follow strict procedures and ensure we obtain as much evidence as possible to understand what has happened, which has sadly led to an elderly man losing his life.”

He added that the incident was believed to be contained, with no wider threat to the public.