Jewish people can use our professional lives to tackle the climate crisis

We live in an overwhelming world of interconnected, highly complicated and very worrying trends, all of which seem to be tracking the wrong way. And yet. Our lives are the most glorious of wonders. We enjoy the magical fruits of modern day prosperity of which our ancestors could have only dreamed. We can communicate with friends and loved ones, anywhere, instantly at the touch of a button. We can tackle a greater breadth and depth of disease than anytime in human history. We can enjoy an endless variety of foods and arts in abundance. We can pursue jobs that are less about survival and more about personal (and even societal) growth. Until relatively recently, most of these things were only available to the privileged few, if at all. Now, for most people, they are an everyday expectation. We live better than the kings and queens of the past.

As we approach Yom Kippur, I try to keep hold of these two truths together. We face a highly troubling and uncertain future, and we have so much to protect to be grateful for and that we cannot take for granted.