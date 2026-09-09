Jewish Pet News

So there was Pug Man with a soft robotic hand for humans to hold. Kira, who can make objects appear and Olivia, whose superpower is kindness. Super Crunchie always saves the day, Nome helps homeless people and “The Dog” (a simple name) helps to “lead disabled people everywhere”.Choosing a winner of the Israel Guide Dogs Centre’s Martin Segal Superhero Award was no easy task.

Hundreds of imaginative entries poured in from primary school pupils who were asked to create a lone superhero dog or one attached to a human superhero. The challenge was to show who their hero helps and why kindness can be the greatest superpower of all.

Launched in memory of the charity’s much-loved former executive director, Martin Segal MBE, the competition celebrates the life-changing work of the Beit Oved-based Centre. Pictured below is Martin’s widow, Rebecca Segal holding the winning entry with fellow judges, the charity’s UK chief executive Karen Brosh, ambassador Lisa Marlowe, illustrator Daniel Winston and Life’s Brigit Grant .

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Nine-year-old Lyla from Sinai Jewish Primary School was the inaugural winner. To celebrate Lyla’s win, Sinai held a special assembly, during which Rebecca gave her the award and presented a certificate and voucher in recognition of the school’s support. “We were delighted to take part in such a meaningful competition, helping to raise awareness of the incredible work by the charity,” said Sophie Judah, head of Jewish Studies.

Karen added: “Naming the award after Martin sends a powerful message to children that heroes are not confined to comic books but exist in everyday life. The competition reflects Martin’s values by encouraging creativity, kindness and an understanding of how guide dogs transform lives.”There’s exciting news from the Centre, where Peggy a very special German Shepherd, welcomed her first litter of seven puppies – Gerry, Pepper, Barry, Ozzie, Jack, Petra and Phyllis.

Renowned for its golden retrievers, the Centre has bred German Shepherds before, but Peggy is a testament to the close relationships IGDC has built with guide dog organisations globally. She was donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind in New York. Save the date: Israel Guide Dogs UK has a special event in Manchester on 28 October, featuring Leehi and her guide dog Sony, who are coming from Israel to share their inspiring story.

Creature Comfort

Listen up, pet lovers. A siddur for our four-legged friends is coming. Beloved Creatures, created by Rabbis Jonathan Wittenberg, Charles Middleburgh and David Mitchell is a 150-page collection of prayers, poems and meditations for every stage of life with a beloved animal. It would be a precious addition to Rosh Hashanah, but we’ll have to wait for the November launch. No doubt animals will be lining up two by two to get their paws on a copy.

FELINE GROOVY

It seems that two of Britain’s comedians are obsessed with cats. Sadly for Ricky Gervais his new animated sweary series Alley Cats has felt the critics’ claws, but I honestly don’t understand why. Yes, it’s a shame that the overload of four-letter words makes it less Peppa Pig and more Pulp Fiction so children can’t tune in, because it provides moving lessons about loneliness, growing old and pets that need rescuing. So ignore the reviews and get watching if you’re over the age of consent and settle down with the young ones to enjoy David Baddiel’s gentler Cat Man which is set for a second series.

Sister Act

A paws for applause for my sis Harriett Grant-Pena, whose fundraiser at the Dungle Club, Quarteira, Portugal, raised a substantial sum for Tiny Shelter Rescue – and possibly found one lucky dog a home. Next up is an October Halloween costume party tinyshelter.org Back home, London’s Smiths of Smithfield is hosting a Halloween Pup Up Café

on 18 October, with prizes for the best-dressed, and Kennel Klub South in Brighton celebrates similarly on 25 October.