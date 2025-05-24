Jewish protester charged with ‘racial harassment’ for carrying anti-Hezbollah sign
The man, who was not named, said: “It beggars belief that police could think that this placard may be offensive to supporters of Hezbollah"
A Jewish man was arrested and charged with “racially aggravated harassment” after holding a placard at a counter-demonstration depicting a Hezbollah leader.
The British man attended a Stop the Hate counter-protest against a pro-Palestine march in Swiss Cottage, north-west London, on September 20 last year when he held a placard featuring a drawing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah holding a pager to his face, with the words “beep, beep, beep”, the Telegraph reported.
The cartoon made reference to a September 2024 Israeli attack nicknamed Operation Grim Beeper, in which pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah, a proscribed terror group in the UK, detonated simultaneously, killing dozens of people and injuring thousands.
The Telegraph published police interview footage in which an officer asked the counter-protester: “Do you think that showing this image to persons protesting who are clearly pro-Hezbollah and anti-Israel that by doing so would stir up racial hatred further than it is already?”
The man’s lawyer then asked: “Are you saying that there were pro-Hezbollah people there? Because it is a proscribed terrorist organisation.”
The protester was later charged under the Public Order Act of causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing.
The man, who was not named, told the newspaper: “It beggars belief that police could think that this placard may be offensive to supporters of Hezbollah.
“If there are Hezbollah supporters at these marches, then why weren’t charges brought against them for terrorist offences, rather than me being charged for holding a sign that can only be construed as political satire?
“The Met Police are still completely out of their depth when it comes to policing the anti-Israel hate marches we’ve seen on our streets week in, week out since the October 7 attacks,” he added.
The man further told The Telegraph police officers searched his home in an attempt to find the placard, which he claimed was not his.
He described how two police vans and six officers arrived to conduct the search, which he said was “invasive” and “totally ridiculous”.
But eight months later, on May 10, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the case, saying there was insufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction, according to The Telegraph.
The Met Police said on Friday the officer who interviewed the protester “clearly misspoke” when she described the pro-Palestine demonstrators as “pro-Hezbollah”, adding they will “reflect on the CPS decision” to drop the case.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A man was charged following a careful consideration of the evidence.
“We will reflect on the CPS decision not to proceed with the case, applying any learning to future investigations.
“The officer who interviewed the man clearly misspoke when she described those in the protest as pro-Hezbollah instead of pro-Palestinian.”
The spokesperson added: “We take support for proscribed organisations very seriously.
“Since October 2023, we have made 28 arrests under the Terrorism Act for offences at protests, including wearing clothing or displaying symbols that indicated support for such groups, including Hezbollah.
“This is in addition to the hundreds of arrests made for other offences.”
A spokesperson from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We take any allegations of criminality associated with protests seriously, and balance this against the right to peaceful and lawful protests when determining if an offence has been committed.
“We recognise the need for all communities to have confidence in our prosecutorial decisions and we will continue to work with those affected by the ongoing protests.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.