Jewish school locked down during Edgware toy gun scare

Menorah Grammar pupils kept in classrooms as precaution, with no injuries reported and police believing object was a toy

A Jewish school was temporarily locked down after reports of a man carrying what appeared to be a firearm sparked a police response in Edgware.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Edgwarebury Lane at around 3.50pm on Wednesday following reports from members of the public.

Menorah Grammar School was placed into lockdown as a precaution, with pupils instructed to remain in their classrooms while officers responded.

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Other nearby venues, including schools and synagogues, were also temporarily locked down.

The restrictions were later lifted, and no injuries were reported.

Police said that, based on descriptions provided by several eyewitnesses, they believed the object being carried by the man was a toy gun.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said there was no indication the incident was related to the Jewish community and said the lockdown was implemented as a precaution while the police response was ongoing.

Shomrim NW London said emergency procedures had been introduced after members of the public reported seeing an individual carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

The volunteer security group later said: “The situation is entirely contained, and there is absolutely no ongoing danger or threat to the public.”

It added: “We would like to thank the Metropolitan Police for their swift and decisive response to ensure our community’s safety.”

In its latest update on Wednesday evening, however, the Met said the man had not been located, and searches were continuing. No arrests had been made.

Officers from the Met’s Community Protection Team remained in the area to reassure residents and community leaders.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 4908/16SEP.

Jewish News has contacted the Metropolitan Police and Menorah Grammar School for further comment.