Jewish schools network relaunches Parashah curriculum

Schools network Partnership of Jewish Schools (PaJeS) relaunched its Parashah curriculum, Torah Wellbeing & Me, on September 24th with a special training session for educators.

The revamped curriculum offers a framework that integrates Torah study with wellbeing education, providing teachers with a valuable tool to instil positive values and life skills in primary students.

Primary Jewish Studies advisors Esther Colman and Lizzie Caplan led the sessions that introduced the curriculum, explored teaching resources, and guided participants through planning Parashah lessons using the new framework.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The weekly Parshiot are designed to encourage meaningful classroom discussions, linking Jewish education to the wellbeing and everyday lives of students.

Participants also had the opportunity to reflect and collaborate with peers on how to apply the curriculum in their teaching environments.

A participant said that the session “opened another way of thinking about Parashah and how to teach it in a different way”, whilst another added that it was “good to see amazing staff behind the curriculum.”

PaJeS chief executive Rabbi David Meyer said: “I am delighted to celebrate the relaunch of the Torah Wellbeing & Me curriculum. This innovative framework reflects our commitment to nurturing not only the Jewish knowledge of our students but also their emotional and social wellbeing. By integrating the timeless lessons of the Parashah with essential life skills, we are equipping the next generation with tools that foster both spiritual and personal growth.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the educators who joined us for the launch training. Your dedication ensures that this curriculum will have a lasting impact in classrooms, helping students connect their Jewish identity with positive, meaningful life experiences.”