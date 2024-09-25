Jewish schools network relaunches Parashah curriculum
Partnership of Jewish Schools (PaJeS) initiative for teachers now features Torah and wellbeing framework
Schools network Partnership of Jewish Schools (PaJeS) relaunched its Parashah curriculum, Torah Wellbeing & Me, on September 24th with a special training session for educators.
The revamped curriculum offers a framework that integrates Torah study with wellbeing education, providing teachers with a valuable tool to instil positive values and life skills in primary students.
Primary Jewish Studies advisors Esther Colman and Lizzie Caplan led the sessions that introduced the curriculum, explored teaching resources, and guided participants through planning Parashah lessons using the new framework.
The weekly Parshiot are designed to encourage meaningful classroom discussions, linking Jewish education to the wellbeing and everyday lives of students.
Participants also had the opportunity to reflect and collaborate with peers on how to apply the curriculum in their teaching environments.
A participant said that the session “opened another way of thinking about Parashah and how to teach it in a different way”, whilst another added that it was “good to see amazing staff behind the curriculum.”
PaJeS chief executive Rabbi David Meyer said: “I am delighted to celebrate the relaunch of the Torah Wellbeing & Me curriculum. This innovative framework reflects our commitment to nurturing not only the Jewish knowledge of our students but also their emotional and social wellbeing. By integrating the timeless lessons of the Parashah with essential life skills, we are equipping the next generation with tools that foster both spiritual and personal growth.
“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the educators who joined us for the launch training. Your dedication ensures that this curriculum will have a lasting impact in classrooms, helping students connect their Jewish identity with positive, meaningful life experiences.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.