Jewish students tackle antisemitism and misinformation at Swipe Up Rise Up
Social media summit tackled antisemitism and misinformation,and proudly celebrated Zionist identity
Sixthform students from JFS, Yavneh College, Immanuel College and JCoSS gathered on Thursday for Swipe Up Rise Up 2025, a social media conference hosted by StandWithUs UK to tackle antisemitism and misinformation about Israel online.
Now in its third year, the event featured interactive workshops, guest speakers and an expo supported by a range of communal organisations. Representatives from UJS, the Jewish Leadership Council, Magen David Adom UK, Masa Israel Journey, The Jewish Agency for Israel and The Wellness Centre were on hand to speak with students and share opportunities for involvement, activism and education.
“Swipe Up Rise Up is a call to everyone that the Jewish youth of the UK are not afraid to stand up to antisemitism,” said Yehuda Fink, Director of Education at StandWithUs UK. “That you are not afraid to call hatred out wherever you may see it, and you are proud of your Jewish and Zionist identity.”
The day included talks and breakout sessions led by content creators Zach Margolin (@zachmargs), Ben Rebuck (@benrebuck), Hadassa Goldberg (@therealhadassa), and the Modern Maccabee (@themodernmaccabee).
The Modern Maccabee, who began creating videos in 2021 in response to what he described as a “social media pogrom” against Jews and Israel, told students: The lies are loud, but the facts are louder. Zionism is our indigenous liberation movement… we are indigenous people who have come home.”
“It’s easy to feel scared to speak out,” said one Yavneh College student. “Hearing from people who are doing it every day made me feel like I can as well.”
According to CST’s Antisemitic Incidents Report 2024, there were 260 antisemitic incidents in schools and 1,240 online incidents last year, 35 per cent of all recorded cases.
“Anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” added Fink. “It is obvious to us all that anyone who engages in conspiracy theories or lies about Israel ends up down the rabbit hole of hating Jewish people.”
StandWithUs UK is an educational charity that supports Israel and the Jewish people through information campaigns, student programmes, and community engagement. Its mission is to stand up for Israel and combat antisemitism in the UK and beyond.
