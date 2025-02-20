Jewish theatre and comedy coming to a venue near you

Following the success of its first sold-out event, The Jewish Dramatic Association of London (JDAL) is hosting its second evening of Jewish theatre at Upstairs at the Gatehouse Theatre in Highgate on Sunday 23 February.

Established by Natan Paul-Collis, JDAL prides itself on promoting Jewish actors and playwrights. On Sunday there will be six short (ten-minute) plays.

The Split by Lucy Singer – two dinners, two bills. The big question is: who is paying?!

The Suitcase by Stuart Brown – a married couple come to a major decision about their life together.

The Jello Shot by Samara Siskind. Beth wants to book a photoshoot, but has an unusual request…

A Thread and Needle by Elijah Lifton – it’s Whilbert’s first day at the haberdashery. Nothing quite goes to plan.

Babel at the Table by Natan Paul-Collis – two feuding brothers go on a double date with their girlfriends. What’s the worst that could happen?

Sunday 23 February 7.30pm at Upstairs at the Gatehouse 1 North Rd, Highgate Village, N6 4BD. upstairsatthegatehouse.com

Lovers of comedy are in for a treat with three comedy nights hosted by Jewish comedians. Rachel Creeger’s Interfaith Comedy Night is on this Sunday, 23 February at the Libra Comedy Café in Chalk Farm, and also at The Adam and Eve in Mill Hill on 18 March. ticketsource.co.uk/time2shinecomedy

On Wednesday 26 February JW3 is hosting another comedy night and the line-up includes Michael Shafar, Debra Tammer, Victoria Howden and Mark Maier. jw3.org.uk

And Debra Tammer is hosting another of her hugely popular C&MP comedy nights on Thursday 27 February at Dickie’s Back Passage, Sir Richard Steele pub, 97 Haverstock Hill, Hampstead NW3 4RL. Joining Debra will be comedians Josh Howie, Shazia Mirza, Olga Namer, Tiffany Stevenson and Kate Green along with singer Aidan Sadler and pianist Natasha Panas. thesteelespub.co.uk