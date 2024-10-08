Jewish university students mark solemn October 7th anniversary
Memorial ceremonies take place at Sheffield, Leeds, Edinburgh, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge and London campuses
Jewish students across the UK have come together to mark the 1-year anniversary of the 7th October massacre.
On Monday, the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) planted 18 trees at Jewish Care’s Sandringham residential home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, to launch a national memorial garden for the 1,200 victims of Black Shabbat.
18 is the numerical value of the Hebrew word Chai, which means life, symbolic in the hopes that the newly planted trees will live and grow for those who no longer can.
In her speech opening the garden, UJS President Sami Berkoff said: “Today, we gather in solemn remembrance as we commemorate a year since the tragic events of October 7th.
“This day has forever changed lives and families, and it is with heavy hearts that we honour the 1,200 souls lost, each one a cherished individual with dreams, aspirations, and loved ones left behind.
“We reaffirm our commitment to life, growth, and hope by planting these trees, even amidst sorrow.”
On Monday evening, UJS supported thousands of Jewish students nationwide in hosting a simultaneous “Tekes”, or memorial ceremony, on campuses including Sheffield, Leeds, Edinburgh, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge and London.
The Tekes contained a number of prayers, readings, and stories of victims. A minute’s silence was held by the Jewish Societies at 7.10 pm.
Jewish school students also held their own ceremonies through UJS’ schools programme, with hundreds joining from across London and Manchester.
The memorial booklet produced for the Tekes ceremony can be found here.
- For Jewish students struggling, UJS’ welfare hotline, launched on October 8th, 2023, remains open 24/7 at 020 7424 3281.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.