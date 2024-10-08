Jewish university students mark solemn October 7th anniversary

Jewish students across the UK have come together to mark the 1-year anniversary of the 7th October massacre.

On Monday, the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) planted 18 trees at Jewish Care’s Sandringham residential home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, to launch a national memorial garden for the 1,200 victims of Black Shabbat.

18 is the numerical value of the Hebrew word Chai, which means life, symbolic in the hopes that the newly planted trees will live and grow for those who no longer can.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In her speech opening the garden, UJS President Sami Berkoff said: “Today, we gather in solemn remembrance as we commemorate a year since the tragic events of October 7th.

“This day has forever changed lives and families, and it is with heavy hearts that we honour the 1,200 souls lost, each one a cherished individual with dreams, aspirations, and loved ones left behind.

“We reaffirm our commitment to life, growth, and hope by planting these trees, even amidst sorrow.”

On Monday evening, UJS supported thousands of Jewish students nationwide in hosting a simultaneous “Tekes”, or memorial ceremony, on campuses including Sheffield, Leeds, Edinburgh, Belfast, Bristol, Cambridge and London.

The Tekes contained a number of prayers, readings, and stories of victims. A minute’s silence was held by the Jewish Societies at 7.10 pm.

Jewish school students also held their own ceremonies through UJS’ schools programme, with hundreds joining from across London and Manchester.

The memorial booklet produced for the Tekes ceremony can be found here.