Jewish Volunteering Network awards to celebrate community heroes

Sunday sees the biggest Jewish Volunteering Network awards yet, after more than 100 nominations were made by 50 charities.

Taking place in Hertfordshire, the event, media partnered by Jewish News, honours exceptional volunteers across four categories: Volunteer of the Year, Volunteer Team of the Year, Young Adult Volunteer of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

An independent panel of judges will select an outstanding achiever in each category, with the winners announced during the awards ceremony. This added recognition celebrates the exceptional impact of a select few whose contributions stand out even among this incredible group.

Nicky Goldman, chief executive of JVN, said: “We are delighted to see such an extraordinary response from the community. This year’s nominations reflect the inspiring work of individuals across a wide range of roles, from supporting educational programmes to trusteeship. Volunteering enhances wellbeing and social cohesion and JVN is so happy to celebrate so many volunteers who make a difference to other people’s lives throughout the year.”