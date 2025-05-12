Jewish Women’s Aid says abuse survivors face severe mental health crisis

One in five women supported by Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) already have a mental health diagnosis when they seek help, the charity has revealed, as it called for greater recognition of the psychological trauma caused by domestic abuse.

The stark statistic, shared ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week (12-18 May) – underscores the deep mental health impact of abuse, with an additional 30 percent of women reporting serious symptoms such as anxiety, depression or PTSD linked to their experiences.

JWA, the UK’s only specialist support service for Jewish women and girls affected by abuse, delivered more than 2,100 counselling sessions to around 150 women over the past year. But with demand rising sharply, its leaders say more funding is urgently needed to meet growing mental health needs.

“Mental health struggles are not a side effect of domestic abuse, they are part of the abuse itself,” said Karen Lewis, JWA’s Director of Client Services. “For some women, the trauma of abuse triggers serious mental health conditions. For others who are already living with mental illness, abuse can worsen symptoms and make recovery far more difficult.”

She added: “We’re urging policy-makers, health professionals and community leaders to recognise this reality. With funding for additional trauma-informed counsellors, we could reach more women quickly and ease the pressure on those already in crisis. We could increase the number of sessions we offer and bring down our waiting lists.”

Figures show domestic abuse remains a major driver of mental health crises among women. National data cited by the charity shows that suicide has now overtaken homicide as the leading cause of death for female abuse survivors. Research from Woman’s Trust further highlights links between abuse, self-harm and suicide.

Founded to offer lifelines to women facing any form of abuse, including emotional, sexual, physical, financial or spiritual, JWA now supports over 800 women each year. In 2024, the charity saw a 64 percent rise in sexual violence cases and a 24 percent jump in the number of women supported.

“Without JWA’s support, my mental health would have deteriorated which would have negatively affected my children,” Esther, one of several women who spoke anonymously to mark the awareness week. “Because I had their support, I was able to look after my children in a calmer, more relaxed way.”

Another client, Lauren, described suffering from PTSD after a sexual assault. “My support worker handled everything. She took me to visit the court beforehand, which really helped calm my nerves. She also arranged for me to take my medication and a fidget toy into court, which helped with my PTSD stressors.”

Sarah added: “I never thought I’d need this service, but I now realise there are women in all kinds of situations that JWA can help. Without them, my mental health would’ve been far worse and maybe even my physical health too.”

In response to rising need, the charity has strengthened staff training in suicide prevention, addiction, and self-harm. But with 90 percent of its £1.6 million annual running costs funded by the community, JWA says further donations and public support are vital.

“No one should face abuse alone,” said Lewis.

Jewish Women’s Aid’s free helpline is 0808 801 0500. More information: www.jwa.org.uk.