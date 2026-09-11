JFS ranked among top one per cent of schools under new Ofsted framework

JFS, the largest Jewish school in Europe, has been placed among the top one per cent of schools of the 1,299 institutions which have been inspected under Ofsted’s renewed framework.

The Kenton, Harrow school was judged exceptional in achievement, curriculum and teaching, leadership and governance, personal development and wellbeing and post-16 provision.

Attendance and behaviour and inclusion were both judged to meet the ‘Strong’ standard, while safeguarding standards were confirmed as met.

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Inspectors found that pupils make “remarkable progress from their starting points” and described the quality of assessment as “cutting edge”. They also praised the school’s “astonishing programme of personal development” and found that pupils feel “safe, known and valued”.

The report highlights the transformational experience of disadvantaged pupils, the expertise and commitment of staff, the exceptional quality of pupils’ work and the school’s strong sense of community and belonging.

It concludes that the school is a “highly inclusive and aspirational school” in which pupils’ achievement is “superb”.

JFS headteacher Dr David Moody said: “To be placed within the top one per cent of schools is an achievement of which our whole community can be immensely proud.”

“This recognition belongs to our exceptional staff, whose skill, care and commitment are evident every day, and to our students, who approach their education with ambition, maturity and determination. We are also deeply grateful to our parents, governors, alumni and the wider community for their constant support.”

“We always know that there is more work to be done. There will be no complacency at JFS, and we will continue to listen, learn and improve. Nevertheless, this report provides an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate everything our community has achieved together.”