JLC chair warns the community ‘feels under seige’ at Westminster reception

Jewish Leadership Council chair Keith Black has said the community “now feels under siege” as a result of the “staggering increase in anti-Jewish hatred in this country.”

In a speech given to a packed room at the organisation’s annual members tea in parliament, Black also highlighted how this situation was also impacting on the “emotional and psychological health” of the community.

“Our community feels untethered,” he added. “The sense that our future here is secure and permanent is shaken because our freedom to be Jewish is compromised.”

Black, who became chair of the JLC in January 2022, told attendees at Tuesday’s event of the “visceral and close” connection the community has with Israel, which has only increased in the aftermath of October 7.

“And as Israel fights back against her enemies, attempts to recover her kidnapped hostages, restore security to her borders, deal with terror and incoming attack, and mourns her fallen, so we watch with horror and concern,” he said.

“We understand of course, the emotions caused when innocent civilians are caught up in war and all of us feel huge compassion for their terrible and horrendous plight. And in the same breath, we reject those shrill and extreme voices from within Israel and the diaspora who ignore this tragedy.”

Black continued: “But it should not be necessary to remind anyone that it is Israel who has been attacked and invaded by terror armies committed to her destruction.

“Iran and its network of terror proxies poses an existential threat to the state of Israel, the global Jewish population, and indeed the entire liberal democratic order.The stakes of this war could not be higher. ”

Also speaking to guests, who included Rabbi Josh Levy, Rabbi Charley Baginsky,Dame Louise Ellman and Lord Pickles was the respected peer Baroness Altmann.

Others at the well-attended event including Lord Mann, Board president Phil Rosenberg, Mitzvah Day founder Laura Marks and MPs inlcuding Alex Sobel.