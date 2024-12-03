JLE opens central London hub

More than 100 young Jews attended the launch of the Jewish Learning Exchange’s new social and educational initiative in central London in collaboration with Central Synagogue.

The hub, aimed at providing a safe space for students and young professionals who live and work in the area, will feature weekly talks on career development and professional advice from some of the biggest names in the business world, including Sir Martin Sorrell, the chief executive of S4 Capital.

With dinner and a cocktail bar, the evenings will also provide an opportunity for business networking and a chance for young Jews to mix, enjoy themselves, and explore their heritage in a safe and nurturing space.

JLE chief executive Rabbi Benjy Morgan said: “Arriving in central London and walking into a room full of relaxed young Jews enjoying themselves whilst taking the opportunity to learn more about the business world and how to further their careers was extremely gratifying, not least because this is no longer a “one off”.

“It is because of these exciting partnerships that the JLE is building that we can increase the reach of our programmes and provide even more opportunities for personal and spiritual development for London’s young Jews.”

The collaboration is one of many partnerships that the JLE has recently developed in expand the social and educational experiences it provides for London’s young Jews. This includes the 25 week ulpan course being run in conjunction with the World Zionist Organisation, and the collaboration with Stand With Us who have brought a number of speakers to the JLE over the past year.