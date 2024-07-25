JLM activists urged to help protect gains made under Keir Starmer
Sarah Sackman MP, and JLM chair Mike Katz and his predecessor Peter Mason, all spoke at packed JLM election victory reception
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A capacity turn-out for the Jewish Labour Movement’s general election victory event was unsurprising given the scale of Keir Starmer’s win on July 4th.
Sespite the largely celebratory tone, speeches from newly elected Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman, former JLM national secretary Peter Mason, and his successor Mike Katz, also urged the group’s members to help protect the gains made under the prime minister’s leadership.
To rapturous applause, Sackman told activists:”In 2019 our party badly needed change.
“We stayed and we fought antisemtism. We helped Keir change the party so that we could earm the right to change the country.”
Sackman also spoke of her pride becoming a Jewish MP, and a minister, as solicitor general in the new government.
Current JLM chair Katz told activists that after the devastating 2019 election defeat under Jeremy Corbyn it would not have been unreasonable to have suggested Labour needed to spend “40 years in the political desert” to recover from the “shame” of the antisemitism crisis.
Praising the commitment to tackle the crisis, shown by both Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner, Katz told those gathered in a Westminister venue “few would have believed what has been achieved in four years.
But Mason, now the Labour leader of Ealing Council, and standing for a position on the party’s governing national executive committee in forthcoming internal elections, told activists:”We cannot allow the gains that we have made to our party, fit for purpose, and a government fit for the future, to be lost.”
He noted:”Unfortunately still too many people in our party view the business of government through the prism of scoring factional points to undermine a government that wants to be able to deliver for this country.”
Mason called on JLM members to “help protect the gains that everybody in this room has achieved.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.