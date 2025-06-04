Jo Greenbury, Clifton College housemaster who shaped generations of Jewish students, dies aged 61

Jo Greenbury, the long-serving Clifton College teacher who oversaw its historic Jewish boarding house and mentored hundreds of Jewish pupils, had died aged 61.

Greenbury passed away on Sunday following a period of ill health. He first joined Clifton College – an independent school in Bristol with deep ties to the UK’s Anglo-Jewish community – in 1989 and served as housemaster of Polack’s House from 1995 until its closure in 2005.

Though not Jewish himself, Greenbury became a beloved figure in the lives of many Jewish students. His deep respect for Judaism, tireless commitment to the community, and presence as a moral anchor in school life earned him near-legendary status among former pupils.

“Very few people in this world can claim to have had such a profound and lasting impact on the lives of children as Jo Greenbury,” said Anthony Kluk, a former student. “Ironically, Jo was the last person who would ever boast about anything.”

He added: “The son of Sir Richard Greenbury, the fabled former chairman of Marks & Spencer, Jo carved out a legacy of his own – not in boardrooms, but in the corridors and dormitories of Clifton College.

“Being a housemaster to Jewish boys is no easy task – an argumentative, audacious, and often chaotic bunch… But Jo understood them. He shaped boys not just into functioning adults, but into upstanding menschen with grit, ambition, and a sense of self-worth.”

James Marshall, who also passed through Polack’s House, said his decision to contact Jewish News was to ensure the Jewish community knew “how incredible this man truly was”.

“Mr Greenbury wasn’t just a housemaster – he was a father figure to me and many boys at Polack’s,” Marshall said. “It was the only Jewish boarding house in Europe until it closed.

He wasn’t Jewish, but he knew more about our faith, values and traditions than most of us did. And he respected it all deeply.

He recalled how Greenbury made time for students, night after night: “Every evening after our house gathering – around 7pm, if I remember right – we’d queue outside his office to talk. And he always gave us his time. He’d ensure you were heard, no matter how long the line.”

Marshall added: “I had a tough time at school. I was constantly getting kicked out of maths classes for being disruptive. But Mr Greenbury welcomed me into his religious studies lessons. He made space for me, without judgement. I never felt like I was ‘in trouble’ with him – I felt accepted.”

Polack’s House was founded in 1878 as the UK’s first Jewish boarding house in an English public school, with Clifton College remaining the only school of its kind to have its own synagogue. For much of the 20th century, it was run by members of the Polack family and counted some of British Jewry’s most prominent names among its alumni.

Greenbury was only the second housemaster from outside the Polack lineage – yet, said Kluk, he became “one of its most beloved figures”.

“His door was always open,” Kluk recalled. “There was always a queue of boys waiting – perhaps to ask a question, or face discipline, or simply share a story. Old boys remember the warm, earthy smell of cigar smoke wafting from his study each night.”

Jeremy Pickles, Clifton’s Head of Alumni and Community, described Greenbury as “an outstanding schoolmaster, contributing to all areas of college life”.

“He will be remembered by us all for his wisdom and sense of perspective and for his warmth and good humour.

Daniel Shamoon, another former Polack’s pupil, called Greenbury “the most influential figure in my life beyond my own family”.

“He instilled in us a deep sense of integrity and honesty and shaped us into far better men than we might otherwise have become. His presence was a gift, and I will miss him deeply.”

Jesse Romain, who boarded at Polack’s, added: “He was a wonderfully supportive and loyal housemaster – always present for his pupils, offering constant patience, wisdom, care and humour.”

Ruslan Bass, who was at Polack’s from 2001 to 2005, wrote: “Mr Greenbury made a big impact on the lives of every Polackian. He was a father to us while we were at Clifton, and a role model for how to be a great housemaster, a great father to his children – and to us all. An outstanding human being.

“The world has lost a great man, but his legacy will live on through his family and every Polackian.”

Greenbury studied theology at Oxford and taught religious studies at Clifton, a subject many recall him elevating with authority and compassion. He was also the school’s first Head of Sixth Form, later overseeing university admissions and alumni relations.

He is survived by his wife Julia – who also worked at the school – and their children. Tributes continue to pour in from the Jewish community and former students alike.