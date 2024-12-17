John McDonnell’s defence of Palestine Action branded an ‘utter disgrace’

John McDonnell appeared to speak in support of the actions of hardcore anti-Israel group Palestine Action during a Westminster debate.

Speaking in favour of a petition calling for an arms embargo on Israel, the veteran left-winger accused the government of using counter-terrorism powers on supporters of the group, who he claimed were mostly “innocent” of the offences they were charged with.

Palestine Activists have repeatedly targeted premises used by Elbit Systems UK in this country claiming the company direct supplies the Israeli arms, attacking police with a sledgehammer on at least one occasion.

Last month, in another actions they targetted the offices of pro-Israel organisations in Hampstead, north London, smashing windows and leaving Free Palestine graffiti on walls.

But in a more violent action in August by the group a police officer was taken to hospital after being hit with a sledgehammer while responding to reports of criminal damage.

One senior Labour figure told Jewish News McDonnell’s comments about Palestine Action were an “utter disgrace” and the “latest ugly chapter of a chequered political career.”

Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate, McDonnell, shadow chancellor under Jeremy Corbyn, said he was being “careful about not mentioning any names” as some cases were subjudice, but added:” Palestine Action took direct action to close down an arms factory that was supplying goods and materials for the F-35 and the drones.

“Those people were arrested under counter-terrorism powers and detained. They are young people, a lot of them young women—some of them just starting out at university.

“They exercised their influence and power because we failed to exercise ours. Some have been in court; when they are in front of a jury, they usually win the case.

“A number of them are now on remand and will have been in prison since last March until next November, when their trial is listed.”

McDonnell continued:”I am raising the issue of the process itself, which is the use of counter-terrorism powers against direct action groups.

“The last Government even came forward with proposals and discussions about proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation. I hope this Government are not going anywhere near that.

“But why are the people in prison at the moment on remand? Why can they not be tagged before their trial comes up next November?

“A number of them, most probably, will be proven innocent, but they will have served nearly two years in prison—for what?

“For trying to do what we are failing to do: prevent this Government from supplying arms to a regime that kills children.”

In the Bristol action by Palestine Action a vehicle was used to ram the entrance of the Bristol HQ of defence technology firm Elbit Systems on the outskirts of Bristol.

Employees and police officers who intervened were assaulted, Avon and Somerset Constabulary said, and six people were arrested.

Sledgehammers, axes, whips and other homemade weapons were seized, police added.

During the incident, two officers were assaulted with a sledgehammer, police said.

One of the officers was taken to hospital with injuries to her back and has since been discharged, while the other officer received medical treatment at the scene after being struck on the back of his legs.

An employee of the business was also treated by paramedics for an injury to their head.

Demanding arms licences to Israel be stopped, McDonnell questioned Israel’s right to defend itself adding:” Let us have a conversation with Israel itself about how to supervise that defence internationally, rather than using it as an excuse to kill children.”

In 2015 McDonnell apologised for saying in 2003 that IRA members should be “honoured”.

His remarks were made at a gathering in London in 2003 to commemorate IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

McDonnell told the meeting: “It’s about time we started honouring those people involved in the armed struggle.

“It was the bombs and bullets and sacrifice made by the likes of Bobby Sands that brought Britain to the negotiating table.”

McDonnell also said he was sorry for an “appalling joke” about former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

In 2010, he said that if he could go back in time he would “assassinate Thatcher”.