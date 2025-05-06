Jonny Greenwood condemns ‘censorship’ and ‘intimidation’ after concerts cancelled
Radiohead star and fellow musician Dudu Tassa issue statement after anti-Israel protesters force gigs in Bristol and London to be pulled
Justin Cohen is the News Editor at the Jewish News
Jonny Greenwood has hit out at those who forced the cancellation of two UK gigs with an Israeli musician and accused those calling for freedom of expression for rap group Kneecap of double standards.
The June concerts by the Radiohead star and his long-term collaborator Dudu Tassa at Bristol’s Beacon and London’s Hackney Church were pulled last week, with the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel tweeting it would have whitewashed the “genocide” of Gaza.
Breaking their silence in a joint statement today, the pair revealed the venues “and their blameless staff have received enough credible threats to conclude that it’s not safe to proceed”.
They added: “The campaign which has stopped the concerts insists that “this is not censorship” and “this isn’t about silencing music or attacking individual artists.” But its organisers can’t have it both ways. Forcing musicians not to perform and denying people who want to hear them an opportunity to do so is self-evidently a method of censorship.
“Intimidating venues into pulling our shows won’t help achieve the peace and justice everyone in the Middle East deserves. The record we are touring features singers from Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq. The group’s ancestral and musical roots are centuries old: in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Turkey, and all across the Middle East – each of the members brought together by a shared love of Arabic song, regardless of where exactly they all happened to be born. The silencing campaign has demanded that the venues “reaffirm its commitment to ethical, inclusive cultural programming.” Just not this particular mix of cultures, apparently.”
Saying that artists should be free to express themselves “regardless of their citizenship or their religion – and certainly regardless of the decisions made by their governments”, the artists said they were condemned by some on the right for being “too inclusive” in their music and some on the left who suggest they’re performing it “to absolve ourselves of our collective sins”.
They refused to offer judgement on Kneecap following the recent controversy that has seen two of their events cancelled and further calls from community leaders and MPs for Glastonbury to reconsider a planned performance at the festival.
The events were cancelled after footage resurfaced from a 2023 gig showing a band member saying, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” Scotland Yard are investigating that and a separate clip from 2024 featuring another shouting “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah”. A statement by the group that they had “never supported Hamas or Hezbollah” and apology to the families of two murdered MPs was later branded “half-hearted by Downing Street.
A number of artists have since come out in defence of the Northern Irish group in a statement, saying no politician should dictate who plays at music events. “Nor should anyone,” said Greenwood and Tassa. “We have no judgement to pass on Kneecap but note how sad it is that those supporting their freedom of expression are the same ones most determined to restrict ours. We agree completely with people who ask: ‘how can this be more important than what’s happening in Gaza and Israel?’ They’re right — it isn’t. How could it be? What, in anyone’s upcoming cultural life, is? #
“We feel great admiration, love and respect for all the performers in this band, especially the Arab musicians who have shown amazing bravery and conviction in contributing to our first record, and in touring with us. Their artistic achievements are toweringly important, and we hope one day you will get to hear us play these songs – love songs mostly – together with us.”
In 2023, Greenwood partnered with Tassa for an album, along with Palestinian singer Freteikh, Egyptian singer Ahmed Doma and Moroccan Mohssine Salahe.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.