Jonny Greenwood condemns ‘censorship’ and ‘intimidation’ after concerts cancelled

Jonny Greenwood has hit out at those who forced the cancellation of two UK gigs with an Israeli musician and accused those calling for freedom of expression for rap group Kneecap of double standards.

The June concerts by the Radiohead star and his long-term collaborator Dudu Tassa at Bristol’s Beacon and London’s Hackney Church were pulled last week, with the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel tweeting it would have whitewashed the “genocide” of Gaza.

Breaking their silence in a joint statement today, the pair revealed the venues “and their blameless staff have received enough credible threats to conclude that it’s not safe to proceed”.

They added: “The campaign which has stopped the concerts insists that “this is not censorship” and “this isn’t about silencing music or attacking individual artists.” But its organisers can’t have it both ways. Forcing musicians not to perform and denying people who want to hear them an opportunity to do so is self-evidently a method of censorship.

“Intimidating venues into pulling our shows won’t help achieve the peace and justice everyone in the Middle East deserves. The record we are touring features singers from Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq. The group’s ancestral and musical roots are centuries old: in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Turkey, and all across the Middle East – each of the members brought together by a shared love of Arabic song, regardless of where exactly they all happened to be born. The silencing campaign has demanded that the venues “reaffirm its commitment to ethical, inclusive cultural programming.” Just not this particular mix of cultures, apparently.”

Saying that artists should be free to express themselves “regardless of their citizenship or their religion – and certainly regardless of the decisions made by their governments”, the artists said they were condemned by some on the right for being “too inclusive” in their music and some on the left who suggest they’re performing it “to absolve ourselves of our collective sins”.

They refused to offer judgement on Kneecap following the recent controversy that has seen two of their events cancelled and further calls from community leaders and MPs for Glastonbury to reconsider a planned performance at the festival.

The events were cancelled after footage resurfaced from a 2023 gig showing a band member saying, “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” Scotland Yard are investigating that and a separate clip from 2024 featuring another shouting “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah”. A statement by the group that they had “never supported Hamas or Hezbollah” and apology to the families of two murdered MPs was later branded “half-hearted by Downing Street.

A number of artists have since come out in defence of the Northern Irish group in a statement, saying no politician should dictate who plays at music events. “Nor should anyone,” said Greenwood and Tassa. “We have no judgement to pass on Kneecap but note how sad it is that those supporting their freedom of expression are the same ones most determined to restrict ours. We agree completely with people who ask: ‘how can this be more important than what’s happening in Gaza and Israel?’ They’re right — it isn’t. How could it be? What, in anyone’s upcoming cultural life, is? #

“We feel great admiration, love and respect for all the performers in this band, especially the Arab musicians who have shown amazing bravery and conviction in contributing to our first record, and in touring with us. Their artistic achievements are toweringly important, and we hope one day you will get to hear us play these songs – love songs mostly – together with us.”

In 2023, Greenwood partnered with Tassa for an album, along with Palestinian singer Freteikh, Egyptian singer Ahmed Doma and Moroccan Mohssine Salahe.