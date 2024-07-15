Journalist who infiltrated Iranian regime is new director of We Believe In Israel

Pro-Israel group ‘We Believe in Israel’ has appointed a French former United Nations Security Council consultant, journalist, and senior think-tank analyst. as its next Director.

Catherine Perez-Shakdam succeeds Luke Akehurst who was recently elected as the MP for Durham North.

James Burchell, Chair of We Believe in Israel said: “We are so excited to welcome Catherine to our team. Having undergone a period of unprecedented challenge since 7th October, we look forward to her beginning her tenure and building on Luke Akehurst’s excellent work. We thank Luke for all he has done for us as our first Director, and wish him well in his new role.”

Incoming Director Perez-Shakdam said: “I am honoured to have been selected as Luke’s successor, and intend to build on his legacy in providing a united front that brings together all the existing supporters of Israel in the UK, facilitate and support a grassroots network of activists, and help create a fair and balanced political environment for Israel in the UK.

“We will continue to lobby MPs, and work with a range of communal partners and stakeholders to achieve our aims. I intend to prioritise our efforts to secure the proscription of the IRGC, curtail Tehran’s influence in the UK, and engage with social media to reduce anti-Israel delegitimisation.

“I also hope to apply a more data-driven approach to our campaign efforts, utilising emerging technologies to refine our output and maximise impact.”

Shakdam was born into a secular Jewish family and following her marriage to a Muslim from Yemen, converted first to Sunni and then Shia Islam. Working as an undercover journalist, she spent a decade infiltrating the highest echelons of the Islamic Republic in Iran. Following her divorce, in 2014, she now identifies as a Jew.

We Believe in Israel was created after two major pro-Israel conferences in London, the first in 2011 and the second in 2015.