Joyous scenes as London Lions promoted to highest ever level

Communal football side London Lions have secured promotion to Step 4 of the Football Association’s pyramid system for the first time in their history following victory in a tense penalty shoot-out.

Lions, who had finished in fourth in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division, and Wormley Rovers drew 1-1 in last Monday’s play-off final, which was eventually settled 4-3 on penalties.

The victory means the all-Jewish club will be competing at their highest level since they were formed in 1995, playing next season at a level that includes the Isthmian and Southern leagues.

Lions players and long-time manager Andy Landesberg and coach Darren Yarlett were mobbed by hundreds of fans after overcoming Wormley Rovers in the play-off at Rowley Lane, Arkley, on Bank holiday Monday.

Praising the performance of the team, Yarlett also spoke of the impact made by the supporters who turned out in numbers and offered “incredible” backing to the side.

At full-time on Monday the score was one-all, meaning the tie had to be settled by a tense penalty shoot out.

After both teams converted their first spot-kicks, goalkeeper Nathan Bloohn saved from Wormley’s George Beattie.

Benji Weinberger then calmly slotted home to make it 2-1. Both sides then converted their penalties making it 3-2.

But nerves took over as both sides missed their next efforts.

After the Wormley keeper stepped up and scored, it was down to the final penalty. Jack Mattey appeared composed for the Lions as he buried the winner, sparking joyous scenes.

There were other impressive performances on the day from Max Davis, Daniel Creese and Max Kyte.

“This achievement represents a landmark moment for London Lions—a club built on togetherness, belief, and ambition,” said the Maccabi Lions website following the match.

“Against a strong Wormley side, the Lions showed courage, character, and class. Congratulations to the entire squad, coaching team, and supporters—your club is now a Step 4 team.”

Lions had started out in the Hertfordshire Senior County League in 1999 and were promotedto Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League a decade later.

In 2017–18 the club won the Division One Cup with a 3–1 win over Southall in the final.

But promotion into Step 4 of the FA pyramid will present new and tougher challenges.