Justice Secretary: Labour will fight hate whether against Jew or Muslim
Finchley and Golders Green MP and Solicitor General Sarah Sackman receives one of the loudest cheers at Labour Diversity reception
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood were among those loudly cheered as they spoke about the need for a united ethic minority response to challenge hate speech and racism in society.
Mahmood, promoted as an Asian-Muslim to a senior role in government, told a Labour diversity reception:”This party will fight hatred wherever it is.
“Against a Jew for being a Jew, against a Muslim for being a Muslim, against a Sikh for being a Sikh, or someone for being Black, it doesn’t matter. Hatred is hatred.
“The Labour Party stands against all of it. We have a special responsibility as a party that is the voice of diversity.”
As Keir Starmer’s government faced criticism in the national media for failing to live up to a pledge to change the way politics is conducted – after a series of freebies given to the top team sparked anger – one very visible sign of positive change in the party was with the new influx of MPs and councillors from other minorities including the Jewish community.
Numermous attendees to Sunday’s event noted the welcome change to the party, which had failed to materialise under Jeremy Corbyn, despite his claim of being an anti-racism leader.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy had drawn cheers as she spoke first saying how proud he was to be in a room full of people from all backgrounds, including Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg.
Later Sackman received one of the loudest cheers of the event after being introduced as the most senior Jewish MP in Starmer’s government as solicitor general.
Speaking to the audience Sackman recalled how Muslim party activists had been among those to join her on the campaign trail, many doing so at the same time as fasting for Ramadan.
When mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke he again pointedly praised the fact that the July election had produced many new Jewish MPs, alongside those from many other minority groups.
Among those to also speak at the event were new MPs Uma Kumaran, Adam Jogee and Gurinder Singh.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.