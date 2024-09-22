Justice Secretary: Labour will fight hate whether against Jew or Muslim

Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood were among those loudly cheered as they spoke about the need for a united ethic minority response to challenge hate speech and racism in society.

Mahmood, promoted as an Asian-Muslim to a senior role in government, told a Labour diversity reception:”This party will fight hatred wherever it is.

“Against a Jew for being a Jew, against a Muslim for being a Muslim, against a Sikh for being a Sikh, or someone for being Black, it doesn’t matter. Hatred is hatred.

“The Labour Party stands against all of it. We have a special responsibility as a party that is the voice of diversity.”

As Keir Starmer’s government faced criticism in the national media for failing to live up to a pledge to change the way politics is conducted – after a series of freebies given to the top team sparked anger – one very visible sign of positive change in the party was with the new influx of MPs and councillors from other minorities including the Jewish community.

Numermous attendees to Sunday’s event noted the welcome change to the party, which had failed to materialise under Jeremy Corbyn, despite his claim of being an anti-racism leader.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy had drawn cheers as she spoke first saying how proud he was to be in a room full of people from all backgrounds, including Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg.

Later Sackman received one of the loudest cheers of the event after being introduced as the most senior Jewish MP in Starmer’s government as solicitor general.

Speaking to the audience Sackman recalled how Muslim party activists had been among those to join her on the campaign trail, many doing so at the same time as fasting for Ramadan.

When mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke he again pointedly praised the fact that the July election had produced many new Jewish MPs, alongside those from many other minority groups.

Among those to also speak at the event were new MPs Uma Kumaran, Adam Jogee and Gurinder Singh.