JW3 launches UK-wide search for the ‘social action heroes’ set to change our world
The community centre's social action incubator will identify and nurture a range of projects - and is urging people of all ages to apply
Justin Cohen is the News Editor at the Jewish News
A year-long search for social action “changemakers” to better the Jewish and wider worlds for decades to comes is launched this week by JW3, media partnered by Jewish News.
The community centre is urging community members from teachers to students and artists to entrepreneurs with ideas to tackle the greatest challenges of the day to come forward for its first Social Action Incubator, Move Fast and Mend Things Things.
While the organisers will not be limiting areas for discussion, supporting refugees, interfaith dialogue and climate change are among the topics that may come up.
The full-day hackathon on July will be led and guided by JW3 using a Design Thinking process, with up to five big questions along with guidance, research materials and data to swot up on. As the day progresses, break out smaller groups, will start working as “one big brain” on their favourite idea, to hone and brainstorm solutions.
Raymond Simonson, JW3 chief executive, said: “JW3 is proud not only to be the home of Jewish culture and conversation, but also a launchpad for meaningful social change. From incubating Mitzvah Day and Gateways to running the JW3 Food Bank, social action has always been at our heart.
“Rooted in our values—community, inclusivity, creativity, chesed (lovingkindness), collaboration and dugma ishit (leading by example) – we’re now taking it further. The new JW3 Social Action Incubator will support Jewish changemakers to grow their impact in today’s complex world. We’re excited to partner with a diverse range of people and organisations, and I can’t wait to see the ideas and action it sparks.”
Post-hackathon, JW3 will further develop several of the presented ideas with micro-funding and mentoring. Throughout 2026, the aim is to continue to develop projects with long-term mentoring, additional support and development opportunities.
JW3 is already planning to attend sixth form assemblies at JCOSS and Yavneh College on thee lookout for potential participants, and are keen to engage with more Jewish secondary schools.
JW3’s director of programming & impact William Galinsky said: “JW3’s Social Action Incubator project is about bringing together the most exciting and passionate social action heroes in our community’.
Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) heroes from all over the Social Action ecology bringing all their passion, energy and knowledge to become one big social action super brain, embarking – coming up with brilliant new projects and ideas – Move Fast And Mend Things will make Chat GPT totally redundant!”
The incubator is currently developing a steering group headed up Gallinsky and JW3‘s learning & engagement producer, Clare Aarons. They will be joined by activist Amos Schonfield, founder and chief executive of Our Second Home; sustainability strategist Rafi Addlestone; media entrepreneur Turi Munthe; NPC chief executive Jonathan Simmons; Communications professional Elizabeth Stockbridge-Hodgson, who serves on the Digital DEI Council.
- www.incubator.jw3.org.uk for full information
