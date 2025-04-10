Kanye West sparks fresh outrage with Hitler post and GOAT emoji on X

Kanye West has sparked widespread outrage after posting a photo of Adolf Hitler alongside the GOAT emoji, commonly understood to mean “Greatest of All Time”, on X.

The post, shared from the rapper’s official account this afternoon, featured a black-and-white portrait of the Nazi dictator accompanied only by the goat emoji. It has since garnered over 1.7 million views and thousands of interactions.

The image has been widely criticised online, with many users interpreting the pairing of Hitler with the GOAT emoji as a glorification of the Nazi leader. Others have described it as a deliberate attempt to provoke outrage.

This is not West’s first incident involving antisemitic content. In 2022, he praised Hitler during multiple interviews, leading to his suspension from several platforms.

Despite this, Elon Musk reinstated West’s account in 2023, citing a commitment to free speech. The rapper, who now goes by “Ye,” has since used the platform to share a number of controversial posts.

As of Thursday evening, the post remains visible on West’s account. Neither he nor representatives for X have commented.