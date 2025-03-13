Kanye West to convert to Judaism ‘to avoid accusations of antisemitism’

Kanye West, known for his long history of inflammatory antisemitic remarks, has announced plans to convert to Judaism.

The racist rapper, infamous for praising Hitler, wearing a swastika t-shirt and declaring his intention to go “death con 3 on Jewish people”, is apparently making the sudden move to shield himself from accusations of antisemitism.

His agents, H. Aman Reputation Consultancy, told Jewish News: “For a while now, Mr West has engaged in what we would describe as ‘tolerance-challenged behaviour’, often towards people with ‘Stein’ or ‘Berg’ at the end of their surnames. He has now come to a realisation that the people who sometimes seem to hate Jews the most are Jewish themselves.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Mr West has looked closely at the work of certain fringe organisations on the edge of the UK Jewish community and realised the best way to engage in antisemitic behaviour, consequence-free, is to be Jewish yourself. Indeed, he’s noticed a number of Jews on the far-left whose response to the October 7th 2023 mass murder by Hamas was to use their Jewish status to express support for ‘Palestinian resistance, in any form’.

“Given that, he sees no issue with attempting to do the same, but on the far-right – converting to Judaism while still indulging in his occasional desire to big up the Nazis.

“Here at H.Aman, we applaud Mr West’s inventive solution, which will allow him to engage in one of his favourite pastimes – Jew baiting – while helpfully citing his own Jewish credentials.”

The representative also cited Mr West’s plan to re-record his famous hit, Gold Digger, with an explicitly Jewish theme.

Rabbi Mordechai HaTzaddik, a key rabbinic authority, expressed his opposition to such a plan. “We’ve had enough tzuris with Drake being called out at the recent SuperBowl in the most embarrassing way possible – we don’t need another incredibly problematic rapper to join the tribe.”

When asked about the time frame for Mr West to embrace his Judaism, the H.Aman spokesperson suggested that, once a willing religious authority could be found, the process would likely take 127 days.

“We have no doubt that the wider Jewish community will take Mr West to their hearts, in the exact same way that they currently have to cope with an excruciatingly racist relative at the Shabbat table.”

The rapper was not available for comment.