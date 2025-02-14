Kanye’s swastika shirt inspires a flurry of defiant Jewish spinoffs
Now for sale: mugs with the logo from the anti-Kanye celebrity deepfake
Kanye West’s swastika shirt is no longer for sale, after the e-commerce platform Shopify said earlier this week, amid an outcry, that he had violated its terms of service.
But a wide array of shirts responding to the musician’s antisemitic merchandise are now available — and being offered to Jews who want to wear a riff on West’s design as an act of defiance.
Alongside the slogan “Hate is Out of Fashion,” The Israeli American Council is selling a version with the swastika replaced by a simple black Star of David, undercutting Yeezy’s price of $20 by two dollars to land on the Jewishly meaningful price of $18.
“In response to Kanye West’s despicable attempt to capitalize on his hatred, our creative campaign mirrors his twisted fashion but instead promotes a positive message of pride, philosemitism, and American values,” the group’s chief executive, Elan Carr, a former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, said in a statement.
The group did not immediately respond to a question about how many shirts it has sold.
Meanwhile, Melissa Felderman, a Colorado artist who sells ceramics including Judaica under the brand Feldi Studios, is offering a $30 shirt featuring the black-and-white logo of the Orthodox Union, which is also the most widespread kosher certification.
“I can make a shirt too,” Felderman wrote on Instagram, announcing the shirt and her intention to donate 10% of proceeds to charities fighting antisemitism.
And a new website, StandUpToKanye.com, popped up to sell an array of items — including sweatshirts, bags and stickers — with a logo similar to one in a viral deepfake video responding to West that showed Jewish celebrities wearing shirts with a raised middle finger, the word “Kanye” and a Jewish star.
“We didn’t create the video, but we liked the idea behind it, so we decided to bring the t-shirt to life, with our own unique spin on it,” the website says. An email sent to the address listed on the site bounced back.
The site says 50% of proceeds will go to Zachor, a foundation created by a Holocaust survivor to advance Holocaust remembrance. “So, we hope, what we believe was an attempt to spread hatred will lead to more education around the atrocities committed by the Nazis, through educational programs, outreach, and online resources to preserve the memory of the Holocaust,” the website says.
Like the shirts in the anti-Kanye video, the shirts sold on that site do not actually exist — at least so far. Each is being printed on demand, as people buy them.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.