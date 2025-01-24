Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag set to be released
Their freedom will be in exchange for 180 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody
Terror group Hamas has announced plans to release four hostages on Saturday under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal.
The hostages have been identified as soldiers Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag. Their release will occur in exchange for 180 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli custody.
This marks the second exchange since the ceasefire began last Sunday. The first swap saw three hostages and 90 prisoners released.
The ceasefire halted the war that erupted after Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza.
According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 47,200 Palestinians, the majority civilians.
Hamas is also expected to share details about the remaining 26 hostages set to be released over the next five weeks. Among them is the Bibas family—two parents and two children, including 10-month-old Kfir, the youngest hostage. It remains unclear whether Hamas will release names or just the numbers of living or deceased hostages.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.