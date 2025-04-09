Kazakh textbooks praised for respecting Judaism, criticised for mixed messages on Israel

Kazakhstan’s education curriculum teaches respect for Judaism and highlights Jewish contributions to the world but gives inconsistent accounts of the Arab-Israeli conflict, a new report reveals.

The study, released today by IMPACT-se, an international institute monitoring education, assessed over 100 textbooks published in Kazakhstan between 2015 and 2023. The analysis was conducted in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation.

Researchers found Judaism was presented respectfully, highlighting Jewish beliefs, traditions and historical significance, as well as Jewish contributions to global culture and science. The textbooks also address antisemitism, largely in relation to the Nazi genocide during World War II. However, notably absent from textbooks are terms like “Holocaust”, “concentration camps”, and “ghettos”, suggesting gaps in Holocaust education.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

When addressing Israel and the Arab-Israeli conflict, textbooks showed significant variation. Some provided balanced coverage of events such as the 1947 UN Partition Plan and subsequent peace negotiations. Others portrayed Israel negatively, describing its policies as aggressive and destabilising.

Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, welcomed the positive portrayal of Judaism, stating, “Kazakhstan stands at an important crossroads between East and West. It is therefore very encouraging to see that the country’s curriculum places great importance on cultural inclusivity and peace.”

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff praised Kazakhstan’s efforts to foster harmony but urged more consistent messaging on conflict narratives. “Kazakhstan plays a significant role regionally and globally,” said Sheff. “It is particularly important to see Kazakhstan’s textbooks foster a tolerant, inclusive, and multicultural society.”

The curriculum notably distinguishes religious conservatism from radical extremism, explicitly identifying organisations like Al Qaeda, the Taliban, and the Muslim Brotherhood as threats to social stability.