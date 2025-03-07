Keir Starmer tells freed hostage Eli Sharabi the way Hamas treated him was ‘inhuman’

Keir Starmer has hosted freed Gaza hostage Eli Sharabi at Downing Street and told him the way Hamas treated him in captivity was “inhuman.”

A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed the Prime Minister had invited Sharabi to No.10 on Friday where he heard further details of his 491 days in captivity in Gaza.

A statement released on behalf of Sharabi and his family said: “Today, Eli Sharabi and his family held an emotional meeting with the British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street.

“The Prime Minister welcomed Eli to the UK less than four weeks after he was released, having been held hostage since he was taken from his home on 7 October 2023.

“Sir Keir heard first-hand from Eli about the terrible conditions he was held in for almost 500 days by the terrorist group, Hamas, during which he was beaten and starved. Eli said ‘I never lost my hope of coming home.’

“The Prime Minister expressed his deep sympathy for the deaths of Eli’s British-Israeli wife, Lianne, their British-Israeli teenage daughters, Yahel and Noiya, and his brother Yossi.

“Eli thanked the Prime Minister for the UK taking responsibility for him as a hostage with close British connections, and for working towards his release for over a year.

“Eli asked the Prime Minister to confirm that he would do everything he possibly could to ensure that the 59 remaining hostages were released, including the body of Eli’s brother, Yossi, who was killed in captivity.

“The Prime Minister said that he had read the transcript of a recent interview given by Eli to Israeli TV, which had moved him deeply, and ‘was very powerful’.

He said that ‘inhuman is a word that is used too often, but your experience warranted that word.’

“The Prime Minister said that the British Government ‘will do everything we can. We will redouble our efforts.”

He made clear that “the number one priority” is the release of the hostages.

“Eli gave the Prime Minister a personal letter, and a framed copy of The Times’s Peter Brooks cartoon depicting him, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami being released on 8 February, appearing emaciated and weak.

“Their condition shocked the world. The cartoon juxtaposed their image with that of three Holocaust survivors with the caption: ‘Never Again – Again’.

“Earlier this week Eli handed a copy of the same print to U.S. President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office.

“Also attending the meeting was Eli’s brother Sharon Sharabi, his brother-in-law Stephen Brisley, family friend Annabel Sheldon and the family’s lawyers, Adam Rose and Adam Wagner.

“Eli’s family have twice before visited Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Sunak and Prime Minister Starmer – each time they said they would return with Eli.

“This time they did, and it was a very special moment for them, and for Eli.

“Eli will continue to campaign for all of the other 59 hostages to be released, including the hostages who are closely connected to Britain, Avinatan Or, Shay Levinson and Eli’s brother, Yossi Sharabi. ”

Sharabi, 52, was taken captive from Kibbutz Beeri by terrorists during the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack.

His Bristol-born wife Lianne and teenage daughters Noiya and Yahel were killed while hiding in their safe room, while his brother, Yossi Sharabi, who lived next door, was killed in captivity.

In a statement after Sharabi was paraded on February 8th during his release from Gaza by Hamas terrorists looking poorly treated Starmer had said:”I shared the relief of so many at Eli Sharabi’s release earlier today but was dismayed to see his frail condition and the circumstances of his release.

“Having met his relatives I appreciate the deep pain they have endured and my thoughts are with them.

“We must continue to see all the hostages freed – these people were ripped away from their lives in the most brutal circumstances and held in appalling conditions.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Friday: “The Prime Minister hosted Eli Sharabi in Downing Street this morning.

“The Prime Minister began by saying how pleased he was to see Eli, and paid tribute to his phenomenal courage and bravery. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Eli on the loss of his wife, Lianne, daughters Noiya and Yahel, and brother Yossi.

“Hearing firsthand about his 16-month ordeal, the Prime Minister said he could not begin to imagine what Eli had been through.

“It was a brutal reminder of what the remaining hostages were enduring, the Prime Minister said.

“The UK would redouble its intensive work, at all levels, to secure the release of the remining 59 hostages, the Prime Minister added.

“All efforts needed to focus on full implementation of the remaining phases of the ceasefire and reuniting the remaining hostages with their loved ones, the Prime Minister said.”

Starmer has previously told how profoundly moved he was to speak with Emily Damari and the freed British hostage’s mother Mandy.