Keith Black’s term renewed as chair of the JLC

Keith Black will continue in his role as chair of the Jewish Leadership Council after being elected unopposed to lead the organisation for a further three-year term.

The Regatta outdoor clothing company chief executive was originally elected to succeed Jonathan Goldstein in January 2022.

Speaking at a council meeting on Thursday, Black said: “Over the last 14 months the community has grappled with challenges on a scale it has never before experienced and it is clear that we have many significant challenges ahead.”

He added that the Forge the Future project launched in February to enable the community to better defend itself, is making “significant headway in effecting structural and tactical changes in our response to this crisis”.

Black went on to say: “Ultimately, our future will depend on the health and vitality of our community organisations, and it is internally that we should look to find the resilience, determination and courage to ensure our community remains strong and thriving for decades ahead.

“The JLC will double down on our efforts to improve community cohesion, efficiency, effectiveness and extra attention will be made to invest in the next generation and creating tomorrow’s leaders.

“The strength of our community is our secret weapon, and it is my privilege and honour to commit myself to this critical work over the next three years. I look forward to working with the extraordinary leaders of our community who work so hard on behalf of us all.”

Claudia Mendoza, JLC chief executive, said: “Keith has been an exemplary leader and I am immensely grateful for his support and guidance. I look forward to continuing to work with him to secure, strengthen and advance the UK Jewish community.”

The council also appointed the three honorary vice-presidents to serve for a three-year term: Jonathan Goldstein, Gavin Stollar OBE and Baroness Hodge.