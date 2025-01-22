Kemi Badenoch holds first meeting with communal chiefs since becoming leader
Key challenges facing the community discussed at meeting with Board, CST and JLC
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Kemi Badenoch has held her first meeting with the main communal organisations since becoming Conservative Party leader.
The Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council and the Community Security Trust discussed key challenges facing the community with her – including a range of means to drive back hatred and promote cohesion.
Turning to Israel, the Jewish leaders thanked Kemi Badenoch and the Conservative Party for their staunch friendship to the Jewish state, and Mrs Badenoch’s personal advocacy for hostages and the victims of sexual violence in the atrocities of 7 October 2023.
Following the meeting, Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg, Jewish Leadership Council CEO Claudia Mendoza and Community Security Trust CEO Mark Gardner said: “In our first meeting with Kemi Badenoch as Conservative leader, we thanked her for her allyship to the Jewish community and to Israel over many years.
We look forward to working with Kemi Badenoch towards a better, safer and more cohesive United Kingdom”.
Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch said:“I enjoyed meeting representatives of the Jewish community from the Board of Deputies, Community Security Trust, and the Jewish Leadership Council. I reaffirmed my party’s commitment to tackling antisemitism, promoting community cohesion in the UK, and holding the government to account on these critical issues.”
Meanwhile, Mandy Damari, the mother of freed hostage Emily, has written to the Tory leader thanking her for the “strong and outspoken support” for the campaign to bring her daughter home.
She said Badenoch’s “knowledge and empathy set you apart” and she also thanked the Conservative Friends of Israel organisation for their support.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.