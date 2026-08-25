Khan pledges £875k to fight antisemitism and extremism across London

Sadiq Khan has announced £875,000 in new funding to tackle antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred and extremism across London following a sharp rise in reported hate incidents.

The latest round of the Mayor’s Shared Endeavour Fund will support grassroots projects delivering training and workshops in schools and communities across all 32 London boroughs.

Among those receiving funding is Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination, which sends Jewish and Muslim facilitators into classrooms to teach pupils about antisemitism and anti-Muslim prejudice.

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The announcement comes after the Community Security Trust recorded 994 antisemitic incidents in Greater London during the first six months of 2026 – up 24 percent from 800 during the same period last year.

Khan said recent attacks on Jewish and Muslim communities showed the continuing impact of tensions surrounding the Middle East conflict.

“There’s absolutely no place for hate crime in our capital, and I’m committed to working with partners to help tackle this scourge,” he said.

“As the disgusting attacks on London’s Jewish and Muslim communities have shown and rising rates of antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate in the capital, there is a small minority who continue to use the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to sow seeds of division. They will never prevail, and Londoners will always be united against these malicious acts of hatred.”

The Mayor’s office cited the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green and the arson attack on Hatzola ambulances among recent antisemitic incidents in the capital.

Earlier this year, the Government provided additional funding for the Metropolitan Police to establish a 300-officer Community Protection Team aimed at reassuring and protecting Jewish communities following calls from the Mayor for greater security.

But City Hall said prevention work was essential to tackling hatred and radicalisation in the longer term.

Other organisations backed by the latest funding include Thoughtful, which trains teachers to discuss extremism with pupils, and Tech Against Terrorism, which will run workshops helping students recognise misinformation, fake news and extremist material online.

The fund is expected to work with around 50,000 Londoners over the coming year.

Dan Green, chief executive of the Anne Frank Trust UK, said young people were facing “unprecedented challenges”, with misinformation and polarisation contributing to rising prejudice.

“We see every day the unprecedented challenges facing young people, where misinformation and polarisation create fertile ground for rising antisemitism, anti-Muslim hatred and other forms of prejudice,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Mayor of London’s Shared Endeavour Fund for continuing to invest in this vital work.”

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing in London, warned that growing numbers of children were appearing in terrorism casework.

“The scale and complexity of the radicalisation threat facing children and young people is deeply concerning,” she said. “Record numbers of children are becoming involved in our casework, with online platforms and emerging technologies providing extremists with new opportunities to reach and influence those who are vulnerable to radicalisation.”

Charlotte Argan, manager of Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination, said rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred were creating a “significant challenge” for London.

“Young people are increasingly exposed to extremist ideologies, conspiracy theories and misinformation online,” she said.

“In this rapidly changing environment, the need for the Shared Endeavour Fund’s support for grassroots educational initiatives like ours has never been greater, enabling us to equip young Londoners with the knowledge, confidence and skills to recognise, challenge and reject extremism wherever they encounter it.”

The Shared Endeavour Fund has supported 138 projects and worked with more than 220,000 people since it was launched in 2020.

City Hall said Khan has invested £17 million in initiatives tackling hate crime since becoming Mayor in 2016.