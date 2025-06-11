Kisharon Langdon raises more than £1 million in 36 hours

Kisharon Langdon raised an incredible £1,030,049 in just 36 hours to help people with learning disabilities and autistic people.

The campaign ran from 8-9 June, galvanising support from across the community with funds raised going directly to bolster the charity’s vital services, including supported living, education, employment opportunities and community inclusion programmes.

The campaign featured people supported by Kisharon Langdon at different stages of their lives and for others throughout their lifetime, including Eli, who started at the Wohl Campus, Kisharon Noé School, stayed with Kisharon Langdon for college, now lives in supported living accommodation and has found employment through the charity.

Eli said: “Kisharon Langdon is a home. It’s a great place to be. They have helped me to get work and thank you for supporting me.”

The campaign also featured Wohl Campus, Kisharon Noé School pupil, Jordyn, whose mother, Tami, was told when Jordyn was born that she would likely only live for 28 days, and if she did survive, she would be blind, deaf and never mobile.

Today, Jordyn is thriving at school, walking independently, does Makaton signing, and loves fashion. Tami said: “Thank you for giving me my little girl and letting her be the best version she can be, and thank you for giving us our family, our home and the lives that we have.”

Richard Franklin, Kisharon Langdon chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have reached our £1 million target. This campaign was more than just a fundraiser. It was a celebration of our community’s belief in the value and potential of every person we support. We are profoundly grateful to everyone who donated, championed, and shared our message.”

Director of Fundraising Adam Overlander-Kaye added: “This was a true community effort. Thanks to our amazing champions and generous donors, we can continue to provide life-changing support and opportunities to the people who rely on us. Every gift, large or small, has helped us to reach this milestone.”