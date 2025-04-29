KKL-JNF unveils rare photo collection for Remembrance and Independence Day

A rare collection of historic photographs offering a vivid glimpse into Israel’s formative years has been unveiled by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Archive to mark Remembrance Day and the nation’s 77th Independence Day.

The photographs, captured during the 1948 War of Independence and Israel’s early decades (1949-1967), document extraordinary moments of courage, resilience and hope. Scenes of soldiers in combat positions, children waving flags, colourful parades, and jubilant Independence Day celebrations evoke both the hardship of Israel’s founding and the enduring spirit that has shaped generations.

Erfat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF, said the collection serves as a bridge between past and present.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“During these days, as we honour the memory of the fallen and navigate the emotional transition from remembrance to celebration, these photographs reconnect us with some of Israel’s defining moments,” she said. “They are not just historical records; they tell the story of a people who built a country out of faith, sacrifice, and deep love for this land.”

Each image, whether capturing soldiers defending fledgling settlements or crowds flooding the streets with Israeli flags, offers an emotional testament to the sacrifices and dreams of a young nation. As Israelis across the country pause to honour the fallen and celebrate independence, the archive’s newly unveiled collection stands as a moving tribute to the spirit that continues to carry Israel forward.

The rare photographs offer a powerful invitation for future generations to witness the resilience and determination that built the State of Israel.