Rare photographs reveal early days of cinema in Israel
Collection of historic images include Jaffa Port, Haifa Port, and the Great Synagogue in Tel Aviv during Chanukah

By Michelle Rosenberg January 9, 2025, 7:11 pm Edit
  • Two posters from the 1935 Tel Aviv City Council elections. On the right, a poster by Meir Dizengoff's list. On the left, a poster by Israel Rokach's "Center" list. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem
  • Opening celebration of the King George V Forest. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem
  • A stamp commemorating Yitzhak Leib Goldberg, issued by KKL, from "Palestine Mamonot Or 3," 1935) This stamp has also been preserved in the historical stamp collection of KKL's Leshem Gotvesky in the Central Zionist Archives. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem
  • Giving a speech on a balcony in Tel Aviv during the 1935 Tel Aviv City Council elections. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem
  • The establishment of Kiryat Motzkin as a neighbourhood for the “Middle-Class Organization.” Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem
  • Nahalal, WIZO Agricultural School for Girls. High Commissioner Arthur Wauchope standing and delivering a speech at the dedication ceremony of King George Forest. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem
A rare collection of historic photographs from an archive in Jerusalem reveal images from the Tel Aviv mayoral election campaign of 1935 and Chaim Weizmann planting a tree with the British High Commissioner.

Released by KKL-JNF’s Central Zionist Archives, the pictures, which were projected using magic lanterns, were used as a tool to promote Zionist ideals.

The collection includes a series of presentations created in the 1930s, designed to illustrate Jewish efforts to establish communities in Israel to Jewish communities around the world.

Nahalal, planting a tree during the dedication ceremony of King George Forest. On the right, Chaim Weizmann. On the left, High Commissioner Arthur Wauchope. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem.

The magic lantern, a projection device that displayed still images alongside lectures, provided an accessible and affordable alternative to film production, which was costly and required specialised equipment not available in many Jewish communities.

A lineup of representatives from the lists running for the Tel Aviv City Council in the 1935 elections. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem

By contrast, magic lanterns were portable, affordable, and enabled KKL-JNF to efficiently spread the Zionist message across the globe.

The collection also includes photographs of Jaffa Port, Haifa Port, and the Great Synagogue in Tel Aviv during Chanukah.

Jaffa Port. Courtesy of the Central Zionist Archives, KKL-JNF Central Office Archives, Jerusalem

The presentation was designed by Otte Wallish, a key figure in the Zionist movement, renowned for designing Israel’s first postage stamps and for his calligraphy work on the Declaration of Independence.

Wallish produced monthly portfolios containing 30–40 images documenting daily life in Israel.

Ricky Dadon, head of the KKL-JNF Archives said: “The materials discovered in the Zionist Archives offer a unique glimpse into a historical period when audiovisual media was still in its early stages. These magic lantern presentations were not just tools for advocacy—they are also a poignant historical record of the Zionist endeavor and the vision of statehood. They were successful in connecting Diaspora Jews to the Land of Israel in ways that would have been otherwise impossible at the time.”

