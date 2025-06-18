Kneecap rapper Mo Chara bailed after terror charge over alleged Hezbollah flag display

Mo Chara, lead vocalist of Irish rap group Kneecap, has been released on unconditional bail following a court appearance over a terrorism-related charge connected to his alleged display of the Hezbollah flag.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of displaying an item in support of a proscribed terrorist organisation. The charge relates to footage from a November 2024 performance in London, in which he was allegedly seen draped in a Hezbollah flag while chanting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

In the early 2000s the British government made a distinction between different ‘wings’ of both Hamas and Hezbollah, proscribing their military ‘wings’ while enabling their political ‘wings’ to continue operating in the UK. However, Hezbollah was proscribed in full in 2019 and Hamas in full in 2021, with the acknowledgement that there were no fundamental differences between different elements of the same terrorist groups.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove told the court that the case was “not about Mr Ó hAnnaidh’s support for Palestinians or criticism of Israel” and confirmed the defendant was “within his rights” to express political views. However, he said the charge related specifically to the promotion of a banned organisation.

Ó hAnnaidh’s lawyer, Brenda Campbell KC, argued the court lacked jurisdiction and claimed the case should be dismissed, citing that the charge was filed more than six months after the alleged offence – a point the prosecution disputes.

Kneecap, known for its anti-Israel and nationalist lyrics, has condemned the charge as politically motivated. The group claimed the case is part of a “smear campaign” designed to silence Ó hAnnaidh’s activism.

After the brief hearing, the artist was met by supporters outside court – including bandmates Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí – some wearing “Free Mo Chara” t-shirts and waving placards demanding freedom of expression.

One supporter appeared to be wearing a costume modelled on that of a concentration camp inmate, replacing a yellow Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, with a crescent and star, associated with Islam.

Responding to the picture of this, Karen Pollock, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “It’s difficult to put into words how extraordinarily appalling this is. She’s gone and bought an outfit to look like a concentration camp victim – in support of terrorist supporting Kneecap.”

Mo Chara is due to return to court on 20 August for a further hearing focused on jurisdictional arguments.