Kneecap threatens legal action against critics after calls to axe Glastonbury set
Irish rap group under counter-terror probe over pro-Hamas slogans and anti-MP chants
Controversial Irish republican rap group Kneecap has threatened to sue music industry figures who reportedly lobbied Glastonbury organisers to remove the band from this year’s line-up over pro-terrorism comments.
The trio, named after a paramilitary method of torture, is currently under investigation by UK counter-terrorism police after videos surfaced of members shouting, Up Hezbollah, up Hamas” and “Kill your local MP” during performances in 2023 and 2024.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Monday that a man was interviewed under caution in Belfast on Sunday, 18 May, as part of an ongoing inquiry into “potential offences” relating to the videos. “The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command,” a spokesperson said.
Footage from London gigs at Kentish Town Forum and other venues, where the slogans were allegedly shouted, has been referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment. Police said they had “grounds for further investigation” based on the material reviewed.
Kneecap’s legal team, Phoenix Law, has now issued a formal letter to individuals accused of urging Glastonbury to drop the group, describing the intervention as “untrue and defamatory”.
The band allege that the correspondence was shared among over 30 recipients and later leaked to them.
The letter accuses industry figures of attempting to “monopolise [their] status within the industry” and exert “concerted pressure” on Glastonbury organisers to silence the group. “Such a direct and coordinated approach seeks to create a chilling effect upon the wider music industry,” it states.
It demands a “formal and unequivocal apology” or face civil proceedings for reputational damage. “We cannot allow false statements to be asserted dressed up as statements of fact,” the letter says.
Kneecap has already been dropped from several festivals this summer, including the Eden Project concert series. However, others – such as Wide Awake Festival in south London – have defended the booking, citing artistic freedom.
During a recent performance at Coachella, the band projected the slogans “F*** Israel, Free Palestine” and “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people” onto the stage backdrop – drawing widespread condemnation.
The group has previously been accused of glorifying the IRA, Hamas and Hezbollah and of making antisemitic and violent comments during live shows. They deny supporting terrorism and say their remarks have been taken out of context.
In a public statement, the group said: “Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria.”
“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians. We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual.”
Glastonbury Festival has not yet commented on whether the group will remain on its schedule.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.