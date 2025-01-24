Labour chiefs ‘ready to extend suspensions’ of some of the seven rebel MPs
Inflammatory conduct in relation to issues like the Middle East conflict will make it harder for some suspended MPs to have Labour whip restored, claim insiders
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Labour chiefs are ready to extend the suspensions of at least three of seven suspended MPs as a result of their subsequent conduct in relation to issues such as the conflict in the Middle East, Jewish News understands.
Rebecca Long Bailey, John McDonnell, Zarah Sultana, Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne and Imran Hussain, all defied Keir Starmer’s three-line-whip on a SNP-tabled benefit cap amendment in last July’s vote, just weeks after Labour’s return to power.
Their suspensions, which have left them sitting in the House of Commons as Independents, are now up for review after a six-month long punishment was served.
While some the seven have shown a determination not to cross swords with the Labour leadership during this period, others have seemingly deliberately stepped up their antagonist conduct, particularly on social media, openly criticising Starmer on issues such as support for the Palestinian cause during the 15 month liong conflict in Gaza.
Labour insiders told Jewish News it would now be easier for some of the suspended MPs to come back from their suspensions than others.
At least three of the seven, and possibly four, are likely to remain suspended for the forseeable future, it is now claimed.
Government whips are understood to be taking a close look into the conduct of six MPs over the past month, as some senior figures in the party urge them to “take a stand once and for all” over MPs who are viewed as being openly hostile to Starmer’s leadership.
Whips have also been urged to come down heavily on MPs who have failed to distance themselves from organisations such as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, whose stance on Israel-Palestine is openly at odds with official Labour Party policy.
The whips’ review into the MPs’ suspensions is set to be delivered in the forthcoming days.
Jewish News has spoken to party members in two of the CLPs impacted by the suspensions who claim they would welcome a decision which sees their punishment being extended.
“Things have actually improved in our CLP as a result of our MP’s whip being removed,” said one activist. “They would rarely involve themselves with casework anyway. And the atmosphere was much more toxic before.”
But another Labour member said they had “missed” their MP’s involvement since last July.
Left-wing MP McDonnell told LBC on Thursday evening he had “kept in touch” with the Chief Whip throughout the suspension process adding ” we won’t know anything until the weekend.”
He added:”But we’ve served our sentence, so I’m hoping we’ll simply have the whip restored.”
McDonnell, who agreed to be interviewed by the police at the weekend after attending a pro-Palestine demo, said he did not think it would “prejudice” the case for having the whip restored.
But he added: “It may delay the timing of it, particularly with me. But again, I don’t mind that I can understand the Labour Party doing that.”
