Labour to vet every candidate for Brent local election as anger grows over Nablus twinning

Labour bosses are to implement a strict new candidate selection process for next year’s local elections in the borough of Brent as anger grows over the council’s handling of a twinning proposal with Nablus.

A petition launched only days ago to oppose the controversial move has already attracted over a 1000 signatures, whilst the council’s own equalities impact assessment into the Nablus decision raised concerns that it may risk it “may risk compounding antisemitism” at a time when the conflict in Gaza has had a polarising effect on communities.

The report, mandatory under the Equalities Act noted that “there may be some anxiety from some groups that the Twinning may demonstrate greater support for one group over another”.

Jewish News revealed last month how Brent Council had voted by a sizable majority to proceed with a proposal for a twinning arrangement with the West Bank city of Nablus.

This is all about making sure the diversity of Brent and its communities are being recognised – all the different journeys people have made from all over the word,” claimed council leader Muhammad Butt at the meeting.

But Jewish News understands there have been serious concerns raised about the proposal and the actions of the Labour Group who run the council, which is also opposed by at least one of Brent’s MPs.

Kim Wright, Brent Council’s chief executive has also received angry letters from residents and communal leaders demanding an explanation for the council’s conduct over the Nablus proposal.

Jewish News understands one communal organisation is also weighting up taking legal action.

The twinning proposal was led by Wembley Hill ward Labour councillor Ihtesham Afzal, who wears a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf for meetings, despite being of Pakistani-British heritage.

Jewish News understands Brent Labour councillors were whipped to vote in favour of the move, even though several raised concerns about LGBT and other rights when they spoke at the meeting.

Chief whip to the Labour Group in Brent is Iman Ahmadi Moghaddam, who openly declares his support for the hard-left Momentum group on his entry on the council website.

A new petition, open until July 7th, and signed by 1080 local residents, says the proposal to twin “has not given due regard to the effects of this decision to those residents with protected characteristics which include, along with the Muslim community, Jews, Christians, Jains, Sikhs, Hindus and the LGBTQ community.”

It adds: “Brent’s objectives should be to enhance community relations and cooperation, and this proposal will undermine this objective as it appears sectarian in its nature.”

It regards to helping tourism, the petition says that in reality, “tourism is not realistically possible for most people, including students of Brent, to Nablus. Jewish, Christian and LGBTQ communities are unlikely to be made welcome.

“This goes completely against the spirit of mutual co-operation and the rationale for twinning. In addition, Foreign Office advice is against all but essential travel to Nablus.”

It says “peace should be Brent Council’s aim for any twinning.”

The petition also cites a Carter Centre report which suggests seven out of 15 of Nablus’s councils are Hamas backed.

It adds Hamas is “a proscribed group by the UK Government” and “therefore consider that it is inconsistent with reasons for twinning.”

“Given constraints on Brent’s resources, Brent should prioritise its time and money on local issues,” the petition adds.

Despite the success of Keir Starmer’s leadership in ending the influence of the hard-left in Labour, Brent remains one of the boroughs where Momentum and groups such as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign still have influence.

But in moves announced by London Labour a ‘Campaign Improvement Board’ will now operate in Brent to oversee the selection process and each candidate will have to undertake a 30 minute virtual interview.

Brent goes to the polls in May 2026 along with every London council.

In an attempt to improve the calibre of candidates even current sitting councillors will be made to have interviews.

In a move clearly designed to stop hard-left control of the sections, and allegations of candidates signing up friends and family as Labour members a few weeks before the selection meeting in order to get the maximum vote, choices will be made by external assessors recruited by the London Region of the Labour Party.

The Campaign Improvement Board (CIB) will also operate in Brent to oversee the selection process and each candidate will have to undertake a 30 minute virtual interview.

The CIB is set to contain several Labour figures known for their tough stance on antisemitism including NEC member Abdi Duale.

Brent has a 3,700-strong Jewish community, and the borough has typically been one where communities live relatively well with one another. But the Nablus twinning proposal has sparked tensions.

The sizable Hindu community have also raised questions about why they have been overlooked for any city twinning proposals.

London Labour did not comment on the moves.