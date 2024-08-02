UK defence secretary in Tel Aviv for meeting with Israeli counterpart Gallant

Labour Defence Secretary John Healey has flown to Tel Aviv for a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

Following the meeting Israeli officials said Gallant had provided Healey with an “operational situation assessment.”

The pair “discussed the important defense ties between Israel and the UK, and their shared commitment to maintaining and further strengthening cooperation in a number of strategic and military areas, including the field of intelligence.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A statement added:“Gallant expressed his appreciation to the secretary for Britain’s ongoing support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and the important defense cooperation that took place when Israel was under attack in April.

“In light of recent developments, Minister Gallant discussed the IDF’s readiness and capabilities to defend Israel on all fronts, and emphasized the importance of establishing a coalition in Israel’s defense against Iran and its proxies. This would have a critical impact on regional and global security and stability.”

The pair also discussed the war in the Gaza Strip.

Healey had previously been in Qatar with foreign secretary David Lammy for talks with leaders there on deescalation of tensions.

A Labour source said Healey’s meeting, following quickly after Lammy’s visit to Israel, showed how seriously the government valued Israel as an ally, despite signs of adopting a toughter stance around international law issues.

It is not known is Labour’s assessment of legal advice regarding the licensing of UK arms was raised at the meeting.