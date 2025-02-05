Labour extends John Mcdonnell suspension as four MPs readmitted

Labour has extended the suspensions of hard-left MPs John McDonnell, Apsana Begum and Zarah Sultana from the parliamentary party.

In a move, predicted by Jewish News, the chief whip has taken into account their conduct since the trio were suspended for voting against the government on the two-child benefit cap nearly sevent months ago.

But the whip has been restored to four other MPs – Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain and Rebecca Long-Bailey.

The three MPs who remain suspended have continued to be outspoken on issues such as Gaza, often in a manner that does not reflect Labour Party policy.

The trio have also expressed support for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s controversial demos, speaking at those in London.

Last month veteran MP McDonnell said he had “kept in touch” with the Chief Whip throughout his suspension process adding ” we won’t know anything until the weekend.”

He added:”But we’ve served our sentence, so I’m hoping we’ll simply have the whip restored.”

McDonnell, who agreed to be interviewed by the police last month after attending a pro-Palestine demo, said he did not think it would “prejudice” the case for having the whip restored.

But he added: “It may delay the timing of it, particularly with me. But again, I don’t mind that I can understand the Labour Party doing that.”

Labour insiders told Jewish News last month it would be easier for some of the suspended MPs to come back from their suspensions than others.