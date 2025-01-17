Labour MP on International Development Committee breaks ranks to criticise anti-Israel report

A Labour MP sitting on Westminster’s International Development Select Committee has broken ranks to criticise its latest scathing report on Israel.

David Taylor, the MP for Hemel Hempstead, issued a statement confirming his disappointment at being “unable to support this International Development Committee report” confirming he “had to vote against it.”

Taylor revealed he proposed two amendments to the report titled Israel and the Occupied Territories – but both were rejected.

One amendment noted that the Committee, chaired by the MP Sarah Champion, had attempted to make legal judgments on issues being considered by the International Court of Justice.

But Taylor revealed:”We did not hear from witnesses with a legal background. We do not possess legal expertise.”

He added:”I believe we must leave legal matters to those in the field.”

Taylor, elected as an MP last July, suggested the report’s focus should have remained on “issues relating to the Committee’s terms of reference.”

Amongst the report’s conclusions was a call for the UK government to use the correct term of “forcible transfer” and not describe the removal of Palestinians from their land in the West Bank as “displacement”.

The Committee, which included two Conservative MPs and one Liberal Democrat amongst its dozen members, also said it was necessary to act diplomatically in advance of the International Court of Justice adjudication on whether Israel’s actions in Gaza are genocidal.

It also called for the UK Government to lead on a coordinated motion at the United Nations “that sets out clear and enforceable consequences” should Israel undermine the UNRWA mandate in regard to delivering aid.

Taylor added:”My second amendment related to the timing of the recognition of a Palestine state. I support the UK Government position.

“This is the creation of a sovereign, independent and viable Palestinian state living in peace and security side by side with Israel.

“I agree it is right that the UK will recognise a Palestinian state at a time when it best serves the objective of peace – ie as part of a renewed peace process. My proposed amendment was to this effect.”

The report, published on Friday, instead called for the UK government to “set out the steps it will take to recognise the state of Palestine, including conditions that need to be met and a timeline of planned actions.”

Taylor said he was relieved that since the report was written a ceasefire deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas.

“We now need to see all hostages released and an end to the bombing to prevent further loss of civilian life,” he added.