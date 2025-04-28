Labour MP shares post claiming the PM is controlled by Israel’s ‘money and orders’
Clive Lewis MP shares social media post by notorious anti-Zionist activist Louise Raw wrongly featuring photo of Turkish boy suffering from illness in place of a Palestinian child
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Labour MP Clive Lewis has shared claims made by a notorious anti-Zionist on social media that Keir Starmer is under the control of Israel’s “money and orders.”
But the post shared by the Norwich South MP by Dr Louise Raw had mistakenly used a photograph of a Turkish boy suffering from a severe genetic disorder when the poster believed it was a picture of an injured Palestinian child.
A community note on Instagram states:”The post in the screenshot is unrelated to Israel’s war on Hamas.”
Lewis, a former shadow frontbencher under Jeremy Corbyn, has previously faced complaints about alleged antisemitism, last year sharing a post that claimed there was a link between far-right violence in the UK with Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
His decision to share claims that the Prime Minister is influenced by money and power from the state of Israel will once again raise concerns about the MP in relation to antisemitism claims.
A Jewish Labour Movement spokesperson said: “Does this mean Mr Lewis believes the Prime Minister takes money from another country?
“This is a deeply offensive assertion and completely dull-witted from an MP who has a history of similar comments. It is totally unacceptable to suggest that our Prime Minister is controlled by any outside country, let alone Israel.”
In her post Louise Raw wrote:”Very sorry about the photo but I want to understand how everyone isn’t screaming inside.
“A precious baby still trying to smile and show love.
“How aren’t you in tears every day Keir Starmer? You have kids. How are you still taking Israel’s money and orders? How?”
After a community note clarified that the photo of the boy was not related to the Gaza conflict, it added “Yousef, a young Turkish child, suffers from Harlequin ichthyosis.”
One senior Labour source told Jewish News:”Is it really appropriate for a Labour MP to be sharing antisemitic conspiracy theories about his boss?
“It’s not the first time Clive Lewis has been down this route either.”
Louise Raw has herself repeatedly hit out at what she says are “false” allegations of antisemitism against her, and was temporarily suspended from X after a series of complaints were made against her posts.
In her bio, Raw describes herself an “Activist, Antifascist, historian” and she has been a staunch supporter of Jeremy Corbyn and a regular on pro-Palestine demos.
Lewis has previously been involved in a series of controversies during his parliamentary career. At the 2017 Labour Conference, video footage taken at a fringe event emerged in which the MP told the male actor Sam Swann to “get on your knees, bitch”.
Lewis subsequently tweeted an apology, in which he described his behaviour as “offensive and unacceptable”.
He had previously supported the left-wing activist Marc Wadsworth, who was expelled from Labour in April 2018 for bringing it into disrepute.
Wadsworth had accused Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth of working “hand in hand” with the media at the launch of the Chakrabarti report into antisemitism in the party.
Lewis, who had provided a character reference for Wadsworth opposed the decision to expel him.
In December 2019, he announced that he would run in the 2020 Labour Party leadership election following Corbyn’s resignation.
Despite a petition by members and supporters to get him on the ballot due to his democratisation and electoral reform policies, he received only five of the necessary 22 nominations from Labour MPs.
In September 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Lewis wrote an article criticising the monarchy and the “flawed reality of the very limited democracy we inhabit”.
Jewish News has contacted Labour for comment over the MP’s latest post on the PM and Israel.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.